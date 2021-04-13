Difference between revisions of "Monalisa Henrietta C Zulu (Njuzu)"
==Leaked Nude Videos==
==Pictures==
Revision as of 10:55, 13 April 2021
Monalisa Henrietta C Zulu popularly known as Njuzu on her social media accounts is a Zimbabwean socialite, commercial and promotional model based in South Africa.
Background
Real Name
Monalisa Henrieta Chavura.[1]
Children
Monalisa is a mother of one according to an article by The Standard.[1]
Relationships
Njuzu dated Tytan.[2] In March 2021 she was caught in a public love triangle with Trevor Mbizvo and Ms Shally.
Career
In 2017 Monalisa was a brand ambassador for native clothing label — Gentlemen. She participated in the 2016 edition of the Miss Curvy Zimbabwe in Harare.[1]
Videos
As a video vixen, Monalisa featured in a video by Tytan titled Bata Bho.[1]
Leaked Nude Videos
On 12 April 2021, a series of nude videos of Njuzu leaked online. Njuzu said the private videos were leaked by an ex-boyfriend. She said the videos were taken in 2018. Njuzu said she was initially distraught when she realised what had happened but said she had come to terms with it as there was nothing she could do about it. She denied leaking the videos and said the former boyfriend had leaked the videos to ruin her relationship with the Hell Commander whom she said was not bothered by the leak.[3]
Pictures
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 Winstone Antonio, Monalisa is truly beautiful, endowed, The Standard, Published: April 9, 2017, Retrieved: March 19, 2021
- ↑ ‘Blaz Wekadora’ – Tytan’s ex-girlfriend fires shots, Zimetro, Published: January 21, 2021, Retrieved: March 19, 2021
- ↑ IT WASN'T ME : NJUZU, Mafaro, Published: April 12, 2021, Retrieved: April 13, 2021