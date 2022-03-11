Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Mondli Makhoba"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "{{Infobox person | pre-nominals = | name = Mondli Makhoba<!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name --> | post-nominals = | image...")
(No difference)

Revision as of 11:12, 11 March 2022

Mondli Makhoba
Mondli Makhoba Biography
Born (1978-05-15) May 15, 1978 (age 43)
Umlazi, KwaZulu Natal
Known forBeing an actor
Children5
Websiteinstagram.com/lilylilo22

Mondli Makhoba is a South African actor known for playing Nkosana Zulu on Showmax's telenovela The Wife. Makhoba is also a poet and has an anthology with 77 poems written in Zulu.

Background

Makhoba is fluent in English, Xhosa and Zulu.[1]

Children

Mondli Makhoba has five children.[2]

Education

Makhoba attended KwaMathanda High School in Durban KwaZulu Natal and went to the University of South Australia.[3]

Career

Makhoba initially wanted to go into information technology working with computers but his family did not have enough money to pay for his fees.

While singing in a community choir someone mentioned to him that there was a play called Shaka Inauguration and he auditioned to play Shaka and he got the role.

Mondli Makhoba toured the world as Shaka and he fell in love with acting. He lived abroad for six years before returning to South Africa. Makhoba toured the United Kingdom and Australia performing in big theatres in those countries.

He has starred in multiple productions such as Molokazana on Mzansi Magic, Uzalo and Generations on SABC 1.[2]

The Wife

Although South Africa has always admired Makhoba's work on screen it is his role as Nkosana Zulu on The Wife that gave him the praise and recognition. This was his first lead role.[4]

Nkosana is the eldest of eight Zulu brothers whose parents were murdered tragically by a community vigilante in Mbuba KwaZulu- Natal. The telenovela was adapted from a novel by Dudu Busani-Dube.[2]

Books

  • Imizwa Nemi Cabango (words and thoughts)[2]

Filmography

Mondli Makhoba Soapies
Title Role Played
Generations The Legacy Captain
Isithembiso Abednego
uZalo Pastor Nkosi
The Wife Nkosana Zulu
Imbewu Shukela
eHostela
Easy Money
Roots

Movies

  • lPaper planes
  • Casualty
  • iZulu
  • Lindwni
  • Grey Matter
  • uMahamba Yedwa
  • HG's the Cobra

References

  1. Mondli Makhoba, MLASA, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: March 11, 2022
  2. 2.0 2.1 2.2 2.3 Mondli Makhoba on playing Nkosana on The Wife, being an author and a family man, DRUM, Published: February 3, 2022, Retrieved: March 11, 2022
  3. TJ Rauel, Mondli Makhoba, biography, Safrolebs, Published: January 12, 2021, Retrieved: March 11, 2022
  4. CONSTANCE GAANAKGOMO, 'The Wife' star Mondli Makhoba talks about scoring his first lead as Nkosana, TimesLive, Published: Novemeber 12, 2021, Retrieved: March 11, 2022
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Mondli_Makhoba&oldid=115779"