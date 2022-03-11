Mondli Makhoba is a South African actor known for playing Nkosana Zulu on Showmax's telenovela The Wife. Makhoba is also a poet and has an anthology with 77 poems written in Zulu.

Background

Makhoba is fluent in English, Xhosa and Zulu.[1]

Children

Mondli Makhoba has five children.[2]

Education

Makhoba attended KwaMathanda High School in Durban KwaZulu Natal and went to the University of South Australia.[3]

Career

Makhoba initially wanted to go into information technology working with computers but his family did not have enough money to pay for his fees.

While singing in a community choir someone mentioned to him that there was a play called Shaka Inauguration and he auditioned to play Shaka and he got the role.

Mondli Makhoba toured the world as Shaka and he fell in love with acting. He lived abroad for six years before returning to South Africa. Makhoba toured the United Kingdom and Australia performing in big theatres in those countries.

He has starred in multiple productions such as Molokazana on Mzansi Magic, Uzalo and Generations on SABC 1.[2]

The Wife

Although South Africa has always admired Makhoba's work on screen it is his role as Nkosana Zulu on The Wife that gave him the praise and recognition. This was his first lead role.[4]

Nkosana is the eldest of eight Zulu brothers whose parents were murdered tragically by a community vigilante in Mbuba KwaZulu- Natal. The telenovela was adapted from a novel by Dudu Busani-Dube.[2]

Books

Imizwa Nemi Cabango (words and thoughts)[2]

Filmography

Mondli Makhoba Soapies Title Role Played Generations The Legacy Captain Isithembiso Abednego uZalo Pastor Nkosi The Wife Nkosana Zulu Imbewu Shukela eHostela Easy Money Roots

Movies

lPaper planes

Casualty

iZulu

Lindwni

Grey Matter

uMahamba Yedwa

HG's the Cobra