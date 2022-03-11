Difference between revisions of "Mondli Makhoba"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m (→References)
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m
|Line 68:
|Line 68:
| callsign =
| callsign =
| awards =
| awards =
|−
| website = {{URL|
|+
| website = {{URL|.com/}}
| module =
| module =
| module2 =
| module2 =
Latest revision as of 11:16, 11 March 2022
|Mondli Makhoba
|Born
|May 15, 1978
Umlazi, KwaZulu Natal
|Known for
|Being an actor
|Children
|5
|Website
|twitter
Mondli Makhoba is a South African actor known for playing Nkosana Zulu on Showmax's telenovela The Wife. Makhoba is also a poet and has an anthology with 77 poems written in Zulu.
Background
Makhoba is fluent in English, Xhosa and Zulu.[1]
Children
Mondli Makhoba has five children.[2]
Education
Makhoba attended KwaMathanda High School in Durban KwaZulu Natal and went to the University of South Australia.[3]
Career
Makhoba initially wanted to go into information technology working with computers but his family did not have enough money to pay for his fees.
While singing in a community choir someone mentioned to him that there was a play called Shaka Inauguration and he auditioned to play Shaka and he got the role.
Mondli Makhoba toured the world as Shaka and he fell in love with acting. He lived abroad for six years before returning to South Africa. Makhoba toured the United Kingdom and Australia performing in big theatres in those countries.
He has starred in multiple productions such as Molokazana on Mzansi Magic, Uzalo and Generations on SABC 1.[2]
The Wife
Although South Africa has always admired Makhoba's work on screen it is his role as Nkosana Zulu on The Wife that gave him the praise and recognition. This was his first lead role.[4]
Nkosana is the eldest of eight Zulu brothers whose parents were murdered tragically by a community vigilante in Mbuba KwaZulu- Natal. The telenovela was adapted from a novel by Dudu Busani-Dube.[2]
Books
- Imizwa Nemi Cabango (words and thoughts)[2]
Filmography
|Title
|Role Played
|Generations The Legacy
|Captain
|Isithembiso
|Abednego
|uZalo
|Pastor Nkosi
|The Wife
|Nkosana Zulu
|Imbewu
|Shukela
|eHostela
|Easy Money
|Roots
Movies
- lPaper planes
- Casualty
- iZulu
- Lindwni
- Grey Matter
- uMahamba Yedwa
- HG's the Cobra
References
- ↑ Mondli Makhoba, MLASA, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: March 11, 2022
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 2.2 2.3 Mondli Makhoba on playing Nkosana on The Wife, being an author and a family man, DRUM, Published: February 3, 2022, Retrieved: March 11, 2022
- ↑ TJ Rauel, Mondli Makhoba, biography, Safrolebs, Published: January 12, 2021, Retrieved: March 11, 2022
- ↑ CONSTANCE GAANAKGOMO, 'The Wife' star Mondli Makhoba talks about scoring his first lead as Nkosana, TimesLive, Published: Novemeber 12, 2021, Retrieved: March 11, 2022