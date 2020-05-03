Difference between revisions of "Monetary Policy"

Monetary policy is an economic policy that manages the size and growth rate of the money supply in an economy. It is a powerful tool to regulate macroeconomic variables such as inflation and unemployment.

These policies are implemented through different tools, including the adjustment of the interest rates, purchase or sale of government securities, and changing the amount of cash circulating in the economy. The central bank or a similar regulatory organization is responsible for formulating these policies.

The primary objectives of monetary policies are the management of inflation or unemployment, and maintenance of currency exchange rates.