The farm in [[Mazowe]] had allegedly been repossessed by [[Anxious Masuka]] against a court order. Masuku was taken to court over the issue by Chidhakwa.<ref name="News">DESMOND CHINGARANDE, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2021/06/lands-minister-sued-for-grabbing-graces-sisters-farm/ Lands minister sued for grabbing Grace’s sister’s farm], ''NewsDay'', Published: June 30, 2021, Retrieved: July 2, 2021</ref>

In June 2021, there was a report that Monica Mavhunga and her workers had occupied a farm belonging to former First Lady [[Grace Mugabe]]’s sister, Rosemary Chidhakwa.

She joined ZANU PF in 1974 as a Zanla combatant and rose to the detachment level of the Zanla forces as a Political Instructor. Monica Mavhunga rose through the ranks of ZANU PF to become a politburo member. She was appointed Minister of State for Provincial Affairs Mashonaland Central Province.

Mavhunga and her late husband had four children together including a daughter named Sibongile.

Monica Mavhunga is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of Zanu-PF.





Background

She was born in Mt Darwin.[1]

Age

Monica Mavhunga was born on 23 November 1961.[1]

Husband

Monica Mavhunga's husband was Dominic Martin Mavhunga who died from a kidney failure on September 13 2019 at the West End Clinic in Harare. Mavhunga was declared a liberation war hero and was supposed to be buried at the Provincial Heroes Acre in Bindura. However, the Mavhunga family refused to bury him at Mashonaland Central Provincial Heroes Acre in Bindura. He was buried in Mhondoro at Chibamu village.

Speaking on the issue, Mavhunga family spokesperson Elvis Mavhunga Chibamu said:

“We have a grave for our own relative in Chibamu village, Mhondoro, not this so-called heroes acre. We have our own way of burying our people, so we will be travelling to the village tonight (yesterday). The family is grateful for the party and our in-laws who finally gave in to our wish and that of the dead.”

Daughter to the late Mavhunga, Sibongile described her uncles as cowards who wanted to fix her mother and tarnish their image. She said:

“My father was sick for three years at a local hospital, but never did we see these uncles coming to see him. These people are cowards. It is a move meant to tarnish the image of our mother because she is a minister.”

The war veteran was known by his war name, Dino Mhofu, which he took up when he joined the war of liberation in 1975.[2][3]

Children

Mavhunga and her late husband had four children together including a daughter named Sibongile.[2]

Education

Diploma in Agricultural practice (Bindura University of Science Education)

BSc Honours Degree in Development Studies (Zimbabwe Open University)

Any other Forms of Training

Rural Development, Project Planning, Management, Implementation and Evaluation

Business Management (PPM Associates)

Research (Glen Forest Training Centre)

Introduction to Computers (Zimbabwe Computer Institute)[1]

Positions Held

Senator in the 8th Parliament and 9th Parliament

Member in the Committee of Standing Rules and Orders 8th Parliament

Chairperson in the Senate Thematic Committee (Indigenization and Empowerment) 8th Parliament

Management Committee Member (Zimbabwe Women Parliamentary Caucus)

Political Career

Controversies

Farm Grab

In June 2021, there was a report that Monica Mavhunga and her workers had occupied a farm belonging to former First Lady Grace Mugabe’s sister, Rosemary Chidhakwa.

