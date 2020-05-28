Difference between revisions of "Monica Mukwada"

In July 2018, Monica Mukwada was elected to Ward 13 Mutare Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 1072 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 13 Mutare Municipality with 1072 votes, beating Wellington Zambezi of Zanu-PF with 723 votes, Rinos Terera, indeebdebt with 51 votes, Stephen Checha of ERA with 16 votes, Taonga Muronza of ZIPP with 9 votes and Michael Sembani of PRC with 2 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]