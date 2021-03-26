Difference between revisions of "Monicah Lubimbi"

In July 2018, Monicah Lubimbi was elected to Ward 29 Bulawayo Municipality, for MDC alliance, with 1641 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 29 Bulawayo Municipality with 1641 votes, beating Busani Ncube of MDC-Alliance with 1615 votes, Juliet Sibanda of Zanu PF with 874 votes, Emenia Moyo of MDC-T with 372 votes, Mzingaye Ncube, independent with 353 votes, Ernest Dube of ZAPU with 273 votes, Ntombiyelanga of NPF with 140 votes, Sibonile Mpofu of UMD with 127 votes, Lindiwe Kasisi of PRC with 121 votes, Maphazima Enos Mambo, independent with 82 votes, Tizirai Masimba of BZA with 63 votes, Garreth Mahlangu of ANSA with 60 votes, Friday Mlauzi of ZIPP with 47 votes, Njabulo Ndlovu of RPZ with 41 votes, and Debra Moyo of UDA with 30 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

