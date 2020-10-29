Difference between revisions of "Monomotapa Hotel"
Latest revision as of 17:41, 29 October 2020
|Monomotapa Hotel
|Website
|www
Crown Plaza Monomotapa Hotel is a 3-star hotel in Harare which is owned by Legacy Hotels. The Hotel offers accommodation and business conferencing facilities.
Contact Details
54 Park Lane,
Harare.
Tel: +263-4-704501-10 Cell: Email:
Activities
The hotel offers the following facilities and activities
- Two restaurants
- A coffee lounge
- Two bars (Aquarium bar and Monos bar)
- Outdoor swimming pool
- Sundeck
- Gymnasium
- A massage parlour
- A hair salon
- Full conference and banqueting facilities
- Same-day laundry service
- Safety deposit boxes
- On-site parking services
- Car hire
- Baby sitters
- DVD and satellite television
- Packed breakfast and lunch
- Porters’ lodge
- Business centre
- Audio visual equipment
- 24 hour room service.
- WIFI internet connectivity
Pictures
