Difference between revisions of "Monomotapa Hotel"

Crown Plaza Monomotapa Hotel is a 3-star hotel in the Harare Metropolitan Province which is owned by Legacy Hotels. The Hotel offers accomodation and business conferencing facilities.  
''' Crown Plaza Monomotapa Hotel ''' is a 3-star hotel in [[Harare]] which is owned by Legacy Hotels. The Hotel offers accommodation and business conferencing facilities.
  
 
==Contact Details==
==Visitors Guide==
54 Park Lane, <br/>
*54 Park Lane
Harare. <br/>
*Harare, Zimbabwe
Tel: +263-4-704501-10
*@monomotapahotel
Cell:
*Contact Details +263-4-704501-10
Email:
  
 
==Activities==
 
==Activities==

Monomotapa Hotel
Monomotapa harare.jpg
Website: www.africansunhotels.com/hotels/6/monomotapa


Crown Plaza Monomotapa Hotel is a 3-star hotel in Harare which is owned by Legacy Hotels. The Hotel offers accommodation and business conferencing facilities.

Contact Details

54 Park Lane,
Harare.
Tel: +263-4-704501-10 Cell: Email:

Activities

The hotel offers the following facilities and activities

  • Two restaurants
  • A coffee lounge
  • Two bars (Aquarium bar and Monos bar)
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Sundeck
  • Gymnasium
  • A massage parlour
  • A hair salon
  • Full conference and banqueting facilities
  • Same-day laundry service
  • Safety deposit boxes
  • On-site parking services
  • Car hire
  • Baby sitters
  • DVD and satellite television
  • Packed breakfast and lunch
  • Porters’ lodge
  • Business centre
  • Audio visual equipment
  • 24 hour room service.
  • WIFI internet connectivity

[1]


Pictures

  • Monomotapa 1.jpg
  • Monomotapa 2.jpg
  • Monomotapa 3.jpg
  • Monomotapa 4.jpg
  • Monomotapa 5.jpg
  • Monomotapa 6.jpg



References

  1. Monomotapa Hotel, Facebook, Published: , Retrieved: 7 May 2018
