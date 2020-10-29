Difference between revisions of "Monomotapa Hotel"

''' Crown Plaza Monomotapa Hotel ''' is a 3-star hotel in [[Harare]] which is owned by Legacy Hotels. The Hotel offers accommodation and business conferencing facilities.

Crown Plaza Monomotapa Hotel is a 3-star hotel in Harare which is owned by Legacy Hotels. The Hotel offers accommodation and business conferencing facilities.

54 Park Lane,

Harare.

Tel: +263-4-704501-10 Cell: Email:

Activities

The hotel offers the following facilities and activities

Two restaurants

A coffee lounge

Two bars (Aquarium bar and Monos bar)

Outdoor swimming pool

Sundeck

Gymnasium

A massage parlour

A hair salon

Full conference and banqueting facilities

Same-day laundry service

Safety deposit boxes

On-site parking services

Car hire

Baby sitters

DVD and satellite television

Packed breakfast and lunch

Porters’ lodge

Business centre

Audio visual equipment

24 hour room service.

WIFI internet connectivity

