Difference between revisions of "Monomotapa Hotel"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 74:
|Line 74:
|−
''' Crown Plaza Monomotapa Hotel ''' is a 3-star hotel in [[Harare]] which is owned by Legacy Hotels. The Hotel offers accommodation and business conferencing facilities.
|+
''' Crown Plaza Monomotapa Hotel ''' is a 3-star hotel in [[Harare]] which is owned by Legacy Hotels. The Hotel offers accommodation and business conferencing facilities.
==Contact Details==
==Contact Details==
54 Park Lane, <br/>
54 Park Lane, <br/>
Harare. <br/>
Harare. <br/>
|−
Tel: +263-4-704501-10
|+
Tel: +263-4-704501-10
|−
Cell:
|+
Cell:
|−
Email:
|+
Email:
==Activities==
==Activities==
|Line 125:
|Line 125:
<references/>
<references/>
|−
[[Category:Tourist Attractions]] [[Category:Zimbabwe Hotels and Lodges]]
|+
[[Category:Tourist Attractions]]
|+
[[Category:Zimbabwe Hotels and Lodges]]
Latest revision as of 08:27, 11 December 2020
|Monomotapa Hotel
|Website
|www
Crown Plaza Monomotapa Hotel is a 3-star hotel in Harare which is owned by Legacy Hotels. The Hotel offers accommodation and business conferencing facilities. It is owned by African Sun.
Contact Details
54 Park Lane,
Harare.
Tel: +263-4-704501-10
Cell: :+263 (242) 704501-10 or +263 772 128 131/2 or +263 86 77004651
Email: reservations@monos.africansun.co.zw
Activities
The hotel offers the following facilities and activities
- Two restaurants
- A coffee lounge
- Two bars (Aquarium bar and Monos bar)
- Outdoor swimming pool
- Sundeck
- Gymnasium
- A massage parlour
- A hair salon
- Full conference and banqueting facilities
- Same-day laundry service
- Safety deposit boxes
- On-site parking services
- Car hire
- Baby sitters
- DVD and satellite television
- Packed breakfast and lunch
- Porters’ lodge
- Business centre
- Audio visual equipment
- 24 hour room service.
- WIFI internet connectivity
Pictures
References
- ↑ Monomotapa Hotel, Facebook, Published: , Retrieved: 7 May 2018