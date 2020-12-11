Difference between revisions of "Monomotapa Hotel"

''' Crown Plaza Monomotapa Hotel ''' is a 3-star hotel in [[Harare]] which is owned by Legacy Hotels. The Hotel offers accommodation and business conferencing facilities . It is owned by [[African Sun]] .

Crown Plaza Monomotapa Hotel is a 3-star hotel in Harare which is owned by Legacy Hotels. The Hotel offers accommodation and business conferencing facilities. It is owned by African Sun.

54 Park Lane,

Harare.

Tel: +263-4-704501-10

Cell: :+263 (242) 704501-10 or +263 772 128 131/2 or +263 86 77004651

Email: reservations@monos.africansun.co.zw



Activities

The hotel offers the following facilities and activities

Two restaurants

A coffee lounge

Two bars (Aquarium bar and Monos bar)

Outdoor swimming pool

Sundeck

Gymnasium

A massage parlour

A hair salon

Full conference and banqueting facilities

Same-day laundry service

Safety deposit boxes

On-site parking services

Car hire

Baby sitters

DVD and satellite television

Packed breakfast and lunch

Porters’ lodge

Business centre

Audio visual equipment

24 hour room service.

WIFI internet connectivity

References