Difference between revisions of "Monte Cassino Girls High School"

The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council Ordinary Level results for '''November 2018''' put '''Monte Cassino Girls High School''' at number 4 of a list of top hundred performing schools . Monte Cassino Secondary School: 96.15%

'''Monte Cassino Girls High School''' is a girls-only boarding school near [[Macheke]]. The school, which was founded in ''' 1902 ''' , is owned and run by the Roman Catholic church. Monte Cassino offers ordinary (O’Levels) and advanced level and has boarding and day facility. The school is supported by the Precious Blood Sisters and the Benedictines.

Location

Address: P. Bag 902. Macheke, Mashonaland East Province

Telephone: 07798-240

Cell:

Email:

Web:



Monte Cassino Girls High School