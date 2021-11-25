Difference between revisions of "Montessori Schools in Zimbabwe"

Line 1: Line 1:

==Bulawayo== ==Bulawayo==

*Montessori Zimbabwe - a Montessori Primary School in [[Bulawayo]] . The school is led by [[Nicki Pugh]].

− *Greystone Montessori School - an ECD Montessori school in Bulawayo (''Church of Ascension grounds, Kent Road'')

* Greystone Montessori School - an ECD Montessori school in Bulawayo. Greystone is also led by Nicki Pugh and feeds into the Montessori Zimbabwe Primary School .

==Harare==

==Harare== ==Harare==

*Ayne's Montessori School - An ECD school in Belvedere [[Harare]]. *Ayne's Montessori School - An ECD school in Belvedere [[Harare]].

+

*Tunyenyedzi Montessori School - an ECD school in Harare (''6 Radnor Rd, Emerald Hill, Harare, Zimbabwe.'') *Tunyenyedzi Montessori School - an ECD school in Harare (''6 Radnor Rd, Emerald Hill, Harare, Zimbabwe.'')

+

+ *Mutendi Montessori - An ECD and Primary level Montessori school based in Avondale Harare. The school was founded by [[Tsitsi Mutendi]] and [[Daniel Mutendi]]

+

+ *Ruvimbiko Montessori School - Ruvimbiko Montessori Pre-School is a dedicated Montessori and ECD creche founded in 1983. Landline Phone Number: 0242 794 728. WhatsApp Number: 0786 737 525

+

+ ==Nyanga==

*[[Troutbeck School]] - a Montessori Christian boarding primary & secondary school in [[Nyanga]] established around 2014.