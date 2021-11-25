Difference between revisions of "Montessori Schools in Zimbabwe"
==Bulawayo==
*Montessori Zimbabwe - a Montessori Primary School in [[Bulawayo]]school
*School - Montessori school in .
==Harare==
*Ayne's Montessori School - An ECD school in Belvedere [[Harare]].
*Tunyenyedzi Montessori School - an ECD school in Harare (''6 Radnor Rd, Emerald Hill, Harare, Zimbabwe.'')
[[Category:Education]]
Latest revision as of 17:41, 25 November 2021
Bulawayo
- Montessori Zimbabwe - a Montessori Primary School in Bulawayo. The school is led by Nicki Pugh.
- Greystone Montessori School - an ECD Montessori school in Bulawayo. Greystone is also led by Nicki Pugh and feeds into the Montessori Zimbabwe Primary School.
Harare
- Ayne's Montessori School - An ECD school in Belvedere Harare.
- Tunyenyedzi Montessori School - an ECD school in Harare (6 Radnor Rd, Emerald Hill, Harare, Zimbabwe.)
- Mutendi Montessori - An ECD and Primary level Montessori school based in Avondale Harare. The school was founded by Tsitsi Mutendi and Daniel Mutendi
- Ruvimbiko Montessori School - Ruvimbiko Montessori Pre-School is a dedicated Montessori and ECD creche founded in 1983. Landline Phone Number: 0242 794 728. WhatsApp Number: 0786 737 525
Nyanga
- Troutbeck School - a Montessori Christian boarding primary & secondary school in Nyanga established around 2014.