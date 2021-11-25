Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Montessori Schools in Zimbabwe"

Page Discussion
m
m
 
Line 1: Line 1:
 
==Bulawayo==
 
==Bulawayo==
*Montessori Zimbabwe - a Montessori Primary School in [[Bulawayo]]. The school is led by [[Nicki Pugh]].
+
*Montessori Zimbabwe - a Montessori Primary School in [[Bulawayo]]. The school is led by [[Nicki Pugh]]. The school is owned and administered by The Montessori Zimbabwe Trust, a non-governmental organisation. It also offers Montessori teacher/guide training.
  
 
*Greystone Montessori School - an ECD Montessori school in Bulawayo. Greystone is also led by Nicki Pugh and feeds into the Montessori Zimbabwe Primary School.
 
*Greystone Montessori School - an ECD Montessori school in Bulawayo. Greystone is also led by Nicki Pugh and feeds into the Montessori Zimbabwe Primary School.

Latest revision as of 20:15, 25 November 2021

Bulawayo

  • Montessori Zimbabwe - a Montessori Primary School in Bulawayo. The school is led by Nicki Pugh. The school is owned and administered by The Montessori Zimbabwe Trust, a non-governmental organisation. It also offers Montessori teacher/guide training.
  • Greystone Montessori School - an ECD Montessori school in Bulawayo. Greystone is also led by Nicki Pugh and feeds into the Montessori Zimbabwe Primary School.

Harare

  • Ayne's Montessori School - An ECD school in Belvedere Harare.
  • Tunyenyedzi Montessori School - an ECD school in Harare (6 Radnor Rd, Emerald Hill, Harare, Zimbabwe.)
  • Mutendi Montessori - An ECD and Primary level Montessori school based in Avondale Harare. The school was founded by Tsitsi Mutendi and Daniel Mutendi
  • Ruvimbiko Montessori School - Ruvimbiko Montessori Pre-School is a dedicated Montessori and ECD creche founded in 1983. Landline Phone Number: 0242 794 728. WhatsApp Number: 0786 737 525

Nyanga

  • Troutbeck School - a Montessori Christian boarding primary & secondary school in Nyanga established around 2014.
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Montessori_Schools_in_Zimbabwe&oldid=112641"