Difference between revisions of "Montessori Schools in Zimbabwe"

*Montessori Zimbabwe - a Montessori Primary School in [[Bulawayo]]. The school is led by [[Nicki Pugh]] . The school is owned and administered by The Montessori Zimbabwe Trust, a non-governmental organisation. It also offers Montessori teacher/guide training .

*Greystone Montessori School - an ECD Montessori school in Bulawayo. Greystone is also led by Nicki Pugh and feeds into the Montessori Zimbabwe Primary School.