Difference between revisions of "Montessori Zimbabwe"

The primary school was established in 2007. According to Pudh, the school weas founded after repeated requests from parents who recognised how well their children were learning and developing in its Greystone Montessori Pre-School.""

This trust was founded by Nicki Pugh and has been established to "further the development of Montessori schooling in Bulawayo and to ensure that the centre is held in trust for the 'Children of Bulawayo'."

Montessori Zimbabwe is a Montessori primary school in Zimbabwe. It is owned and administered by The Montessori Zimbabwe Trust, a non-governmental organisation.

It is led day to day by Nicki Pugh who serves as its principal.

Background

