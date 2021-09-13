It has 39 teachers and 12 ancillaries. The enrolment is about 789 girls , and is one of the few single sex schools in Bulawayo. It is unchallenged and competitive in both academics and sports .

one is greeted by the spectacle of the school. The aesthetic structural design houses the administration block with 18 classrooms, four science laboratories, two home economics kitchens, four fashion and fabrics classrooms and a culture village . It has 39 teachers and 12 ancillaries. The enrolment is currently at 789 girls. Being one of the few single sex schools in Bulawayo, the all-girls school remains unchallenged by a stereotypical gist one would have as it is competitive in both academic and sports.

'''Montrose Girls High School''' is well known for its prowess in delivering high quality education, Montrose High School needs no preface in the academic sphere as it has remained one of the most sought after schools in Bulawayo because of its esteemed status since its establishment in '''1971''' . Montrose High School was first set up as a whites only school, and only started accepting pupils of all races in '''1981''' .

Montrose Girls High School was established in 1971, originally as a whites only school, but started accepting pupils of all races in 1981. It is in Morningside, Bulawayo, Bulawayo Metropolitan Province.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.

See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.

See Association of Trust Schools.

See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)



Location

(September 2021)

Address: Cnr Dundee Drive and Van Riebeeck, Morningside, PO Box 6019,Bulawayo.

'Telephone: 09 474749.

Cell:

Email:

Web:



To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

School Grounds

The administration block contains 18 classrooms, four science laboratories, two home economics kitchens, four fashion and fabrics classrooms and a culture village.

Students / Teachers / Courses

It has 39 teachers and 12 ancillaries. The enrolment is about 789 girls, and is one of the few single sex schools in Bulawayo. It is unchallenged and competitive in both academics and sports.





Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Montrose Girls High School alumni - https://www.alumni.net/Africa/Zimbabwe/Bulawayo/Montrose_Girls_High_School/

Other information

Further Reading

Online Tour of Bulawayo's Montrose High School, Zimbabwe. http://www.bulawayo1872.com/pics/montrose1.htm

==++==++==++==++==++

==++==++==++==++==++ SEO template







The school has managed to develop over the years and adjust to the new curriculum, 23 subjects are being offered at Ordinary Level and 16 at Advanced Level. It also recognizes 12 extra core curriculum activities which include health and life skills, baking and busy hands clubs. Not only is the school confined to “significant academic strides” but it has also made its mark in sports with some of the pupils having participated at national and provincial level. In an interview after the school was awarded the Secretary’s Merit Award for excelling in the fields of academics, sport, and extra-curricular activities, the school head, Mrs Glanicy Nkomo, said the school’s achievements evolved around the school motto. “Our level of success has been driven by both our teachers and our students’ efforts and commitment. Montrose High school strives to be the leading provider of quality education, sports and culture in Bulawayo Metropolitan. “Our core values which include dedication, excellence and innovativeness have guided and encouraged our girls to shine in all spheres of life, academic and non-academic. Montrose is not only preparing the girls to become doctors and presidents of tomorrow but in the long run grooming the girls into becoming respectable and responsible adults.

“The school has a strong record of national and provincial participation in sports. We are a force to reckon with in the all sporting arenas. One of our pupils participated and excelled at national level in soccer at the Copa Coca-Cola national schools tournament. Our chess club has competed at national level representing the province in four consecutive years while our quiz team was a contestant in the National Book of African Records,” she said. Mrs Nkomo said they have made great strides in developing the school. “The school has purchased a bus, we have also seen a lot of positive results in our enrolment, receiving enquiries for Form One places from as far as Victoria Falls and Masvingo after we toured the areas. “Our swimming pool has been revamped which is a boost to our PE and Mass Displays Department. Also our banana valley which is our own Honde Valley has been our pride. We expect it to have grown to 400 trees by the end of this year,” she said. She added: “We have great projects lined up for our school, part of our plans are to erect a perimeter wall around the school and we also want to build a servant house within the school premises. Our much anticipated project is provision of the piped water at convenient points at the school for hygiene purposes.”

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.

See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.

