'''Montrose Girls High School''' was established in '''1971''', originally as a whites only school, but started accepting pupils of all races in '''1981'''. It is in [[Morningside]], [[Bulawayo]], [[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]].
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
==Location==
('''September 202'''1) <br/>
'''Address:''' Cnr Dundee Drive and Van Riebeeck, [[Morningside]], PO Box 6019,[[Bulawayo]]. <br/>
'''Address:''' Cnr Dundee Drive and Van Riebeeck, [[Morningside]], PO Box 6019, [[Bulawayo]]. <br/>
'''Telephone:'' 09 474749. <br/>
'''Cell:''' <br/>
'''Email:''' <br/>
It has 39 teachers and 12 ancillaries. The enrolment is about 789 girls, and is one of the few single sex schools in Bulawayo. It is unchallenged and competitive in both academics and sports.
==Events==
Online Tour of Bulawayo's Montrose High School, Zimbabwe. http://www.bulawayo1872.com/pics/montrose1.htm
{{#seo:
|keywords=education,high schools,Bulawayo Province,O Level
|description= High Schools Of Zimbabwe
|image=
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
|Motto
|Integrity, Courtesy & Excellence
|Location
|Bulawayo, Matebeleland
Montrose Girls High School was established in 1971, originally as a whites only school, but started accepting pupils of all races in 1981. It is in Morningside, Bulawayo, Bulawayo Metropolitan Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(September 2021)
Address: Cnr Dundee Drive and Van Riebeeck, Morningside, PO Box 6019, Bulawayo.
Telephone: 09 474749.
Cell:
Email:
Web:
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
The administration block contains 18 classrooms, four science laboratories, two home economics kitchens, four fashion and fabrics classrooms and a culture village.
Students / Teachers / Courses
It has 39 teachers and 12 ancillaries. The enrolment is about 789 girls, and is one of the few single sex schools in Bulawayo. It is unchallenged and competitive in both academics and sports.
23 subjects are offered at Ordinary Level and 16 at Advanced Level.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Montrose Girls High School alumni - https://www.alumni.net/Africa/Zimbabwe/Bulawayo/Montrose_Girls_High_School/
Other information
Further Reading
Online Tour of Bulawayo's Montrose High School, Zimbabwe. http://www.bulawayo1872.com/pics/montrose1.htm