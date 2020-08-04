Difference between revisions of "Mordecai Hamutyinei"
Mordekai Abenia Hamutyinei was a Shona novelist and considered one of the best writers in Zimbabwe. He is known mostly for his titles China Manenji Hachifambisi, Kusasana Kunoparira, Mabvumira eNhetembo (a compilation of poems), Ndikandei Mugehena, Musango Mune Nyama.
Career
Hamutyinei taught for 8 years in Gutu before he joined Mambo Press. He was employed by Mambo Press as publications editor. He won the first prize in the 1970 Literary Competition in the Shona Category. The competition was sponsored by the Rhodesia Literature Bureau. His poems appeared in the anthology Mabvumira Enhetembo published in 1969. He also published the book Chakachenjedza Ndechakatanga which was a one-act play.
Source of inspiration
His wife Mai Hamutyinei said the great writer would first observe the world around him before sitting down to write a novel.
“Baba could go out there and come up with a theme for his works. “Musango Munenyama” was written after he met some hunters who had wild animals,”<\blockquote>
Character
His wife said her husband was a fair man who was just plain in his personal and family relations.
Publications
- Ziso rapindwa nemhiripiri Ziso rapindwa nemhiripiri (1989)
- China manenji hachifambisi (1981)
- Chiparurangoma chamudyanadzo =: A drumming prelude to ancient wisdom (1992)
- Kusasana Kunoparira (1975, Longman)
- Maidei (1972)
- Zvakanga zvakaoma muZimbabwe (1984)
- Ndikandei mugehena (1989)
- Sungai mbabvu: zvitambo zvitatu zveShona
(1985)
- Musango mune nyama (1989)
- Tsumo-shumo: Shona proverbial lore and wisdom
Legacy
The publishing manager of Mambo Press Wonai Paradza said though he had not worked with Hamutyinei directly the author had left a legacy of good working relations with the publishing house. Mambo Press claims that his books still record high sales even after death.
