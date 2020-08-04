Difference between revisions of "Mordecai Hamutyinei"

He was employed by [[Mambo Press]] as publications editor. He won the first prize in the 1970 Literary Competition in the Shona Category. The competition was sponsored by the Rhodesia Literature Bureau. His poems appeared in the anthology ''Mabvumira Enhetembo'' published in 1969. He also published the book ''Chakachenjedza Ndechakatanga'' which was a one-act play.

Hamutyinei taught for 8 years in [[Gutu]] before he joined Mambo Press. He was employed by [[Mambo Press]] as publications editor. He won the first prize in the 1970 Literary Competition in the Shona Category. The competition was sponsored by the Rhodesia Literature Bureau. His poems appeared in the anthology ''Mabvumira Enhetembo'' published in 1969. He also published the book ''Chakachenjedza Ndechakatanga'' which was a one-act play.

'''Mordekai Abenia Hamutyinei''' was a Shona novelist and considered one of the best writers in Zimbabwe. He is known mostly for his titles '' China Manenji Hachifambisi'', ''Kusasana Kunoparira'', ''Mabvumira eNhetembo'' (a compilation of poems), ''Ndikandei Mugehena'', ''Musango Mune Nyama''.

Career

Source of inspiration

His wife Mai Hamutyinei said the great writer would first observe the world around him before sitting down to write a novel.