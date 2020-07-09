Difference between revisions of "More Time (film)"

More Time is a Zimbabwean film which is mainly concerned with the fate of hormonal female teenagers, seeks to educate teenagers like Thandiwe (Prudence Katomeni) about the lesson that, with HIV/AIDS destroying so many youthful lives, ‘playing with love’ may also mean playing with life itself.

Background

More Time explores the effects of AIDS on teenage relationships and ends with a plea for ‘awareness and safer behaviour’; Thandiwe is the teenage protagonist who begins it all with her search for a boyfriend. More Time depicts the consequences of the naive and rushed decisions made by teenagers through the characterisation of Pamela. It is through Pamela that the consequences are made quite manifest. Pamela falls pregnant, drops out of school, and tests HIV positive. Her baby dies of the virus.26