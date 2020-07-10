Difference between revisions of "More Time (film)"

''More Time'' ends on the usual NGO-film themed-sloganeering note, with all the teenage actors involved in the campaigns for an ‘HIV/AIDS-free’ generation and Thandi making a virginity pledge. Even Pamela, though already infected, gets some of her confidence back and joins her peers in the campaign. This manufactured plot sequence explains why the National AIDS Control Programme in Botswana chipped in with a production grant for the film, with a further commitment for a Setswana dub of the finished film. The closing shot of ''More Time'' shows the ghetto in the image of an afflicted place, with many dangers for the youths. Unfortunately, the sources of the problems are not deeply probed in this film or in other NGO-films.

''More Time'' ends on the usual NGO-film themed-sloganeering note, with all the teenage actors involved in the campaigns for an ‘HIV/AIDS-free’ generation and Thandi making a virginity pledge. Even Pamela, though already infected, gets some of her confidence back and joins her peers in the campaign. This manufactured plot sequence explains why the National AIDS Control Programme in Botswana chipped in with a production grant for the film, with a further commitment for a Setswana dub of the finished film. The closing shot of ''More Time'' shows the ghetto in the image of an afflicted place, with many dangers for the youths. Unfortunately, the sources of the problems are not deeply probed in this film or in other NGO-films.

More Time explores the effects of AIDS on teenage relationships and ends with a plea for ‘awareness and safer behaviour’; Thandiwe is the teenage protagonist who begins it all with her search for a boyfriend. More Time depicts the consequences of the naive and rushed decisions made by teenagers through the characterisation of Pamela. It is through Pamela that the consequences are made quite manifest. Pamela falls pregnant, drops out of school, and tests HIV positive. Her baby dies of the virus.

More Time is a Zimbabwean film which is mainly concerned with the fate of hormonal female teenagers, seeks to educate teenagers like Thandiwe (Prudence Katomeni) about the lesson that, with HIV/AIDS destroying so many youthful lives, ‘playing with love’ may also mean playing with life itself.

Background

More Time ends on the usual NGO-film themed-sloganeering note, with all the teenage actors involved in the campaigns for an ‘HIV/AIDS-free’ generation and Thandi making a virginity pledge. Even Pamela, though already infected, gets some of her confidence back and joins her peers in the campaign. This manufactured plot sequence explains why the National AIDS Control Programme in Botswana chipped in with a production grant for the film, with a further commitment for a Setswana dub of the finished film. The closing shot of More Time shows the ghetto in the image of an afflicted place, with many dangers for the youths. Unfortunately, the sources of the problems are not deeply probed in this film or in other NGO-films.

Full Cast and Crew

Director - Isaac Mabhikwa

Producer - John Riber

Producer - Louise Riber

Executive Producer - Ben Zulu

Writer - Lazarus Fungurani

Writer - John Riber

Writer - Andrew Whaley

Cast