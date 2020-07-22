Difference between revisions of "More Time (film)"
|
m (→Cast)
|
m (→Background)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
'''More Time''' is a Zimbabwean film which
|+
'''More Time''' is a Zimbabwean film which mainly concerned with the fate of hormonal female
teenagers, seeks to educate teenagers like Thandiwe ([[Prudence Katomeni]]) about the lesson that, with HIV/AIDS destroying so many youthful lives, ‘playing with love’ may also mean playing with life itself.
teenagers, seeks to educate teenagers like Thandiwe ([[Prudence Katomeni]]) about the lesson that, with HIV/AIDS destroying so many youthful lives, ‘playing with love’ may also mean playing with life itself.
==Background==
==Background==
|−
More Time
|+
More Time the effects of AIDS on teenage relationships and ends with a plea for ‘awareness and safer behaviour’; Thandiwe teenage protagonist who it all with her search for a boyfriend. More Time the consequences of the naive and rushed decisions made by teenagers through the characterisation of Pamela. It through Pamela that the consequences made quite manifest. Pamela pregnant, out of school, and HIV positive. Her baby of the virus.
|−
In ''More Time'', the hormones of all teenagers
|+
In ''More Time'', the hormones of all teenagers literally running riot and the teenagers aloof and incommunicative, especially to their parents, until the lesson learnt in the end. The ‘eruptions’ in the teenagers’ hormonal development cited, in part, as the source of the vulnerability of girls and boys, hence some teenagers like Thandi a virginity pledge.
|−
''More Time''
|+
''More Time'' on the usual NGO-film themed-sloganeering note, with all the teenage actors involved in the campaigns for an ‘HIV/AIDS-free’ generation and Thandi making a virginity pledge. Even Pamela, though already infected, some of her confidence back and her peers in the campaign. This manufactured plot sequence why the National AIDS Control Programme in Botswana chipped in with a production grant for the film, with a further commitment for a Setswana dub of the finished film. The closing shot of ''More Time'' the ghetto in the image of an afflicted place, with many dangers for the youths. Unfortunately, the sources of the problems not deeply probed in this film or in other NGO-films.
==Full Cast and Crew==
==Full Cast and Crew==
|Line 16:
|Line 16:
*Writer - Lazarus Fungurani
*Writer - Lazarus Fungurani
*Writer - John Riber
*Writer - John Riber
|−
*Writer - Andrew Whaley
|+
*Writer - Andrew Whaley
===Cast===
===Cast===
|Line 34:
|Line 34:
*Violet Ndlovu (Gogo)
*Violet Ndlovu (Gogo)
*Jane Nhukarume (Referee/Teacher)
*Jane Nhukarume (Referee/Teacher)
|−
*
|+
*Nkala(Madawu)
*Panganai Sharawakanda (Ndaba)
*Panganai Sharawakanda (Ndaba)
*[[Stewart Sakarombe]] (Sydney)
*[[Stewart Sakarombe]] (Sydney)
|Line 41:
|Line 41:
*Fishoo Tembo (Pharmacist)
*Fishoo Tembo (Pharmacist)
*Paul Nyathi (Malume Joe)
*Paul Nyathi (Malume Joe)
|−
[[Category:Films]]
[[Category:Films]]
Latest revision as of 03:54, 22 July 2020
More Time is a Zimbabwean film which was mainly concerned with the fate of hormonal female teenagers, seeks to educate teenagers like Thandiwe (Prudence Katomeni) about the lesson that, with HIV/AIDS destroying so many youthful lives, ‘playing with love’ may also mean playing with life itself.
Background
More Time explored the effects of AIDS on teenage relationships and ends with a plea for ‘awareness and safer behaviour’; Thandiwe was a teenage protagonist who began it all with her search for a boyfriend. More Time depicted the consequences of the naive and rushed decisions made by teenagers through the characterisation of Pamela. It was through Pamela that the consequences were made quite manifest. Pamela fell pregnant, dropped out of school, and tested HIV positive. Her baby died of the virus.
In More Time, the hormones of all teenagers were literally running riot and the teenagers became aloof and incommunicative, especially to their parents, until the lesson was learnt in the end. The ‘eruptions’ in the teenagers’ hormonal development were cited, in part, as the source of the vulnerability of girls and boys, hence some teenagers like Thandi made a virginity pledge.
More Time ended on the usual NGO-film themed-sloganeering note, with all the teenage actors involved in the campaigns for an ‘HIV/AIDS-free’ generation and Thandi making a virginity pledge. Even Pamela, though already infected, got some of her confidence back and joined her peers in the campaign. This manufactured plot sequence explained why the National AIDS Control Programme in Botswana chipped in with a production grant for the film, with a further commitment for a Setswana dub of the finished film. The closing shot of More Time showed the ghetto in the image of an afflicted place, with many dangers for the youths. Unfortunately, the sources of the problems were not deeply probed in this film or in other NGO-films.
Full Cast and Crew
- Director - Isaac Mabhikwa
- Producer - John Riber
- Producer - Louise Riber
- Executive Producer - Ben Zulu
- Writer - Lazarus Fungurani
- Writer - John Riber
- Writer - Andrew Whaley
Cast
- Misheck Gasha (Teacher at fight)
- Webster Gonzo (David)
- Ndumiso Gumede (Baba Ncube)
- Prudence Katomeni (Thandiwe)
- Winnet Kawome (Precious)
- Mike Khuphe (Jeki)
- Nozithelo Mabaleka (Zibusiso)
- Isaac Mabhikwa (Lovemore)
- Cynthia Mandivenga (Pamela)
- Anna Manimanzi (Melody)
- Tawona Maraire (Sipho)
- Portia Mazhindu (Sandra)
- Beatrice Mushazhirwa (Pharmacy saleslady)
- Violet Ndlovu (Gogo)
- Jane Nhukarume (Referee/Teacher)
- Barbara Nkala (Madawu)
- Panganai Sharawakanda (Ndaba)
- Stewart Sakarombe (Sydney)
- Nonhlanhla Sithole (Auntie Zodwa)
- Richfield Zinyemba (Spokes)
- Fishoo Tembo (Pharmacist)
- Paul Nyathi (Malume Joe)