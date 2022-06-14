Difference between revisions of "Moreblessing ali"

Moreblessing Ali was a member of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

Kidnapping Reports

Ali, 46, went missing on 24 May 2022 after she was reportedly attacked by Pius Jamba, her alleged estranged boyfriend. Her mutilated body was discovered in a well at a farm in Beatrice on the 11th of June packed into a body bag in two parts, with police stuffing her intestines in a plastic bag.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP)said Ali's body was observed by Linda Mukandi (57), who is the mother of the suspect, Pius Jamba.