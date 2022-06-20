Difference between revisions of "Moreblessing ali"

The [[Zimbabwe Republic Police]] (ZRP) said Ali's [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2022/06/11/police-speak-on-death-of-ccc-activist-moreblessing-ali/ body was observed] by [[Linda Mukandi]] (57), who is the mother of the suspect, [[Pius Jamba]].

The [[Zimbabwe Republic Police]] (ZRP) said Ali's [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2022/06/11/police-speak-on-death-of-ccc-activist-moreblessing-ali/ body was observed] by [[Linda Mukandi]] (57), who is the mother of the suspect, [[Pius Jamba]].

Ali, 46, [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2022/06/11/police-speak-on-death-of-ccc-activist-moreblessing-ali/ went missing on 24 May 2022] after she was reportedly attacked by [[Pius Jamba]], her alleged estranged boyfriend at Chibhanguza Shopping Centre . Her mutilated body was discovered in a well at a farm in [[Beatrice]] on the 11th of June packed into a body bag in two parts, with police stuffing her intestines in a plastic bag.

Ali, 46, [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2022/06/11/police-speak-on-death-of-ccc-activist-moreblessing-ali/ went missing on 24 May 2022] after she was reportedly attacked by [[Pius Jamba]], her alleged estranged boyfriend. Her mutilated body was discovered in a well at a farm in [[Beatrice]] on the 11th of June packed into a body bag in two parts, with police stuffing her intestines in a plastic bag.

Moreblessing Ali was a member of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) and a community leader in Ward 21, Chitungwiza North.

Kidnapping Reports

Ali, 46, went missing on 24 May 2022 after she was reportedly attacked by Pius Jamba, her alleged estranged boyfriend at Chibhanguza Shopping Centre. Her mutilated body was discovered in a well at a farm in Beatrice on the 11th of June packed into a body bag in two parts, with police stuffing her intestines in a plastic bag.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said Ali's body was observed by Linda Mukandi (57), who is the mother of the suspect, Pius Jamba.

The CCC party accuses Simbarashe Chisango, who is a ZANU PF district chairperson in the Nyatsime area and a half-brother to the suspect, Jamba, of Ali's disappearance and murder.