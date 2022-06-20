Difference between revisions of "Moreblessing ali"

Ali had gone to the bar with her dog and a friend, '''[[Kirina Mariyoni]]''' when she was attacked by Mukandi. Mariyoni allegedly tried to rescue her friend but Mukandi allegedly hit her on the chin with a catapulted stone forcing her to retreat back inside the bar. He is said to have also thrown stones and bricks at other merrymakers who had tried to rescue Ali forcing them back inside.

Ali, 46, [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2022/06/11/police-speak-on-death-of-ccc-activist-moreblessing-ali/ went missing on 24 May 2022] after she was reportedly attacked by ''' [[Pius_Jamba|Pius Mukandi]] ''' alias '''Jamba''', at Chibhanguza Shopping Centre. Initial reports suggested that Mukandi was Ali's alleged estranged boyfriend. The reports were rubbished.

Moreblessing Ali was a member of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) and a community leader in Ward 21, Chitungwiza North.

Kidnapping and Murder

Mukandi then allegedly dragged Ali into the darkness and to an unknown secluded place where he killed her. It is alleged that Mukandi strangled Ali to death with her own pair of trousers before using a knife to cut her into three pieces. Mukandi then took the body parts to Dunnotar Farm in Beatrice where he put them in a sack and threw them into a disused well at the home of his mother, Laina Mukandi.

Ali's mutilated body was discovered in a well at a farm in Beatrice on the 11th of June packed into a body bag in two parts, with police stuffing her intestines in a plastic bag.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said Ali's body was observed by Laina Mukandi (57), who is the mother of the suspect, Pius Jamba.

The CCC party accuses Simbarashe Chisango, who is a ZANU PF district chairperson in the Nyatsime area and a half-brother to the suspect, Jamba, of Ali's disappearance and murder.