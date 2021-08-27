Pindula

Morgan High School is in Arcadia, Harare, Harare Metropolitan Province.
  
 
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
 
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
 
See Association of Trust Schools.
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. (November 2018) <br/>
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
  
 
Location
+
(August 2021)
+
Address: No 1 Thorncroft Rd, PO Box CY804, Arcadia, Harare.
+
Telephone: 771 189, 04781280, 042923930, 04771189, 042901181, 042901180.
+
Cell:
+
Email:
+
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/groups/137872089635989/
  
 
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
  
 
History
 
+
The school was founded in 1956 and named after Leonard Ray Morgan, the first permanent Secretary for Education in the Federation of Rhodesia & Nyasaland. It is situated in Arcadia, Harare. It was originally established to serve the needs of the Coloured and Asian communities in Mashonaland and is a former group A school. The sports teams are known as Stallions.
 
School Grounds
 
Grounds, buildings,  
Line 32: Line 32:
 
Associations
 
Famous names associated with the school.  
 +
* Ali Shah - cricketer
 +
  
 
Other information
Line 44: Line 46:
  
 
History

The school was founded in 1956 and named after Leonard Ray Morgan, the first permanent Secretary for Education in the Federation of Rhodesia & Nyasaland. It is situated in Arcadia, Harare. It was originally established to serve the needs of the Coloured and Asian communities in Mashonaland and is a former group A school. The sports teams are known as Stallions.

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

  • courses offered, to what levels.


Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.


Other information

Further Reading

