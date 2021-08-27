Difference between revisions of "Morgan High School"
Revision as of 12:08, 27 August 2021
Morgan High School is in Arcadia, Harare, Harare Metropolitan Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(August 2021)
Address: No 1 Thorncroft Rd, PO Box CY804, Arcadia, Harare.
Telephone: 771 189, 04781280, 042923930, 04771189, 042901181, 042901180.
Cell:
Email:
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/groups/137872089635989/
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
The school was founded in 1956 and named after Leonard Ray Morgan, the first permanent Secretary for Education in the Federation of Rhodesia & Nyasaland. It is situated in Arcadia, Harare. It was originally established to serve the needs of the Coloured and Asian communities in Mashonaland and is a former group A school. The sports teams are known as Stallions.
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.
- Ali Shah - cricketer
Other information
Further Reading
