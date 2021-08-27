Difference between revisions of "Morgan High School"
'''Address:'''
'''Address:''' <br/>
'''Telephone:''' 771 189, 04781280, 042923930, 04771189, 042901181, 042901180.
'''Telephone:''' 771 189, 04781280, 042923930, 04771189, 042901181, 042901180.
'''Cell:'''
'''Cell:'''
'''Email:'''
'''Email:'''
'''Web:'''
'''Web:''' <br/>
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
Morgan High School is in Arcadia, Harare, Harare Metropolitan Province.
Location
(August 2021)
Address: No 1 Thorncroft Rd, PO Box CY804, Arcadia, Harare.
Telephone: 771 189, 04781280, 042923930, 04771189, 042901181, 042901180.
Cell:
Email:
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/groups/137872089635989/
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
The school was founded in 1956 and named after Leonard Ray Morgan, the first permanent Secretary for Education in the Federation of Rhodesia & Nyasaland. It is situated in Arcadia, Harare. It was originally established to serve the needs of the Coloured and Asian communities in Mashonaland and is a former group A school. The sports teams are known as Stallions.
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.
- Ali Shah - cricketer
Other information
Further Reading
