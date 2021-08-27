Famous names associated with the school.

The sports teams are known as Stallions.

Morgan High School, named after Leonard Ray Morgan, the first permanent Secretary for Education in the Federation of Rhodesia & Nyasaland, was founded in 1956. It is situated in Arcadia and was established to serve the needs of the Coloured and Asian communities in Mashonaland.

The school was founded in 1956 and named after Leonard Ray Morgan, the first permanent Secretary for Education in the Federation of Rhodesia & Nyasaland. It is situated in Arcadia, Harare. It was originally established to serve the needs of the Coloured and Asian communities in Mashonaland and is a former group A school . The sports teams are known as Stallions.

Morgan High School is in Arcadia, Harare, Harare Metropolitan Province.

Morgan High School badge

Location

(August 2021)

Address: No 1 Thorncroft Rd, PO Box CY804, Arcadia, Harare.

Telephone: 771 189, 04781280, 042923930, 04771189, 042901181, 042901180.

Cell:

Email:

Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/groups/137872089635989/



History

Morgan High School, named after Leonard Ray Morgan, the first permanent Secretary for Education in the Federation of Rhodesia & Nyasaland, was founded in 1956. It is situated in Arcadiaand was established to serve the needs of the Coloured and Asian communities in Mashonaland.

The motto is "Ideas, Morgan, Ideals".

School Grounds

Students / Teachers / Courses

Events

Associations

Other information