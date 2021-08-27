Pindula

Latest revision as of 12:16, 27 August 2021

Morgan High School is in Arcadia, Harare, Harare Metropolitan Province.

Morgan High School badge

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

(August 2021)
Address: No 1 Thorncroft Rd, PO Box CY804, Arcadia, Harare.
Telephone: 771 189, 04781280, 042923930, 04771189, 042901181, 042901180.
Cell:
Email:
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/groups/137872089635989/

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

Morgan High School, named after Leonard Ray Morgan, the first permanent Secretary for Education in the Federation of Rhodesia & Nyasaland, was founded in 1956. It is situated in Arcadiaand was established to serve the needs of the Coloured and Asian communities in Mashonaland.

The sports teams are known as Stallions.

The motto is "Ideas, Morgan, Ideals".

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

  • courses offered, to what levels.


Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

