'''Morgan High School''' is in Arcadia, [[Harare]], [[Harare Metropolitan Province]].
'''Morgan High School''' is in Arcadia, [[Harare]], [[Harare Metropolitan Province]].
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
==History==
==History==
named after Leonard Ray Morgan, the first permanent Secretary for Education in the Federation of Rhodesia & Nyasaland. It is situated in was established to serve the needs of the Coloured and Asian communities in Mashonaland.
The sports teams are known as Stallions.
==School Grounds==
==School Grounds==
Grounds, buildings,
Grounds, buildings,
Famous names associated with the school.
Famous names associated with the school.
* [[Ali Shah]] - cricketer
* [[Ali Shah]] - cricketer
==Other information==
==Other information==
==Further Reading==
==Further Reading==
Morgan High School is in Arcadia, Harare, Harare Metropolitan Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(August 2021)
Address: No 1 Thorncroft Rd, PO Box CY804, Arcadia, Harare.
Telephone: 771 189, 04781280, 042923930, 04771189, 042901181, 042901180.
Cell:
Email:
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/groups/137872089635989/
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
Morgan High School, named after Leonard Ray Morgan, the first permanent Secretary for Education in the Federation of Rhodesia & Nyasaland, was founded in 1956. It is situated in Arcadiaand was established to serve the needs of the Coloured and Asian communities in Mashonaland.
The sports teams are known as Stallions.
The motto is "Ideas, Morgan, Ideals".
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.
- Ali Shah - cricketer
- Basker Vashee - African intellectual
- Stuart Edison - Managing Director of Sharp Electronics South Africa
- Frederick Alan Gibson - Managing Director, Engen Uganda
- Edson Charikinya - Chemical Engineer, CEO of Innovartis Technology Systems http://ventureburn.com/2013/03/hot-sa-tech-startups-from-towns-and-rural-communities-head-to-the-uk/
- Simbai Gonye - Principal Engineer, British Rail