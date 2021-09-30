Difference between revisions of "Morgan Mumbamuchena"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "In '''July 2018''', '''Morgan Mumbamuchena''' was elected to Ward 15 Mbire RDC, for Zanu PF with 1102 votes. ==Personal Details== No information could be found on his ag...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 06:50, 30 September 2021
In July 2018, Morgan Mumbamuchena was elected to Ward 15 Mbire RDC, for Zanu PF with 1102 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 15 Mbire RDC with 1102 votes, beating Friday Kamwaza of MDC Alliance with 616 votes and Bruce Chirava of ZDU with 60 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020