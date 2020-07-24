Difference between revisions of "Morgan Nemadire"

<ref name=" BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme"> https://www.bigsr.co.uk/single-post/2020/07/18/BSR-EXCLUSIVE-Beneficiaries-of-the-RBZ loan of US$325,368.00-Farm-Mechanisation-Scheme BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme], ''Big Saturday Read'', Published: 18 July 2020 Retrieved: 18 July 2020''</ref>

<ref name=" BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme"> https://www.bigsr.co.uk/single-post/2020/07/18/BSR-EXCLUSIVE-Beneficiaries-of-the-RBZ loan of US$325,368.00-Farm-Mechanisation-Scheme BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme], ''Big Saturday Read'', Published: 18 July 2020 Retrieved: 18 July 2020''</ref>

'''Morgan Nemadire''' is listed under the thematic group “Political Referees: Judges”. According to the list, he was given a generator worth US$1,299.00 at [[Nemadzime Village]].

'''Morgan Nemadire''' is listed under the thematic group “Political Referees: Judges”. According to the list, he ([[Nyamera Farm]]) was given a generator worth US$1,299.00 at [[Nemadzime Village]].

Morgan Nemadire is a senior magistrate.

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, Morgan Nemadire was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

The data is analysed by recipients origin:.

Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.



Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,

Mashonaland West US$44,7 million

Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.



Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.

Masvingo US$26,4 million,

Manicaland US$18 million

Midlands US$14 million.

Morgan Nemadire is listed under the thematic group “Political Referees: Judges”. According to the list, he was given a generator worth US$1,299.00 at Nemadzime Village.

[1]