You can download the application by clicking on the link here: [[File:Morgan zintec application form.pdf]]

Morgan Zintec Teachers College is one of Zimbabwe's first Teacher training institutions that produces Primary School level teachers in the form of a University of Zimbabwe issued Diploma.

(November 2021)

Address: 1 Alamein Rd, PO Box 1700, Arcadia, Harare, ZWE26304.

Telephone: +263 (4) 771 190, +263 (4) 771 192.

Cell:

Email: info@morganzintec.ac.zw

Web: https://www.morganzintec.ac.zw/



Institutional History

After Zimbabwe's Independence in 1980 the Government realised that there would be a high demand for teachers as people would not come out of the "bush" due to the end of the war, hence it created a direct push in establishing teacher learning centres.

In Arcadia, where a former predominately coloured neighbourhood housed Morgan High School, government then decided to convert the boarding facility of the high school together with its dining facility into Morgan Zintec Teachers College.

Its doors would open in 1981 after turning 3 hostels, 3 staff houses and the dining hall into the Zimbabwe Intergrated National Teacher Educational Course (ZINTEC) which to this day still works closely with Morgan High School.

The drive and the push was to develop cadres that would be prepared to work in the rural areas as the need for learning institutions in such areas was (and still is) high.

Morgan Zintec Teachers College Intake

The Teachers college trains students in a 3 year Diploma in Education offered by the University of Zimbabwe, through the Department of Teacher Education. One qualifies to be a Primary School teacher on completion. The institution enrolls students with a General Certificate In Education with at least 5 Ordinary Level Passes, Mathematics and English Language being compulsory. Students with a "Grade C" or better are encouraged to apply, but higher grades will be considered depending on the stiffness of the competition that period of intake.

When Is The Intake?

The College performs an intake after every "9 term" cycle (it takes 9 terms for one to finish the course) and there is usually an intake every year. Currently, the next intake will be in

MAY 2017

How Do You Apply?

Applications with necessary qualifications are invited by way of advertisements in national newspapers such as The Sunday Mail and The Herald 2–3 months prior to intake.

The college no longer uses application letters, instead it uses application forms (LOOK AT THE SAMPLE APPLICATION FORM BELOW)

Candidates can collect application forms at the school or download them on the internet.

Vetting of the applications then take place and selected candidates are invited for interviews at the institution.

At the interview candidates go through a written interview as well as an oral interview.

The oral interview is conducted by a panel, with usually 3 people.

An offer letter, together with requirements are sent to the successful applicants and they can go ahead and pay tuition (first term is $, subsequent terms are cheaper however)

Limited accommodation is available, with preference being given to students that are "most deserving". An extra fee is charged for accommodation.

Sample Application Form

This form is just a sample, it CANNOT be used in future applications. The purpose of this form is for you to familiarize yourself with it.

When the new form is available we will have it available on this page

