Latest revision as of 16:34, 28 March 2021
Morgen Dube is a Zimbabwean and the secretary of Highlanders Football Club.
Election As Highlanders Secretary
On Sunday 28 March 2021, Morgen Dube was elected Highlanders Football Club secretary winning by 212 votes against Israel Moyo’s 91 while Mgcini Mafu became a committee member after getting 176 votes beating Bhekumuzi Sibanda who got 128.[1]
References
