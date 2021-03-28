|description= Morgen Dube is a Zimbabwean and the secretary of Highlanders Football Club.

Election As Highlanders Secretary

On Sunday 28 March 2021, Morgen Dube was elected Highlanders Football Club secretary winning by 212 votes against Israel Moyo’s 91 while Mgcini Mafu became a committee member after getting 176 votes beating Bhekumuzi Sibanda who got 128.[1]