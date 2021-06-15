Difference between revisions of "Morgenster High School"
==Further Reading==
==Further Reading==
|+
|+
|+
|+
Latest revision as of 05:33, 15 June 2021
Morgenster High School (Morgenster Mission) is in Masvingo, Masvingo Province
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: Morgenster Mission, Ward 13, PO Box 670, Masvingo.
Telephone: (039) 261029, (039) 2 7139.
Cell:
Email:
Web: Facebook - https://m.facebook.com/profile.php?id=657640634288197
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.
Other information
Further Reading
Teachers College, Pindula, 14 June 2021. https://news.pindula.co.zw/2021/06/14/morgenster-teachers-college-under-lockdown-after-63-students-contract-covid-19/?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+co%2FhyCZ+%28Pindula+News+2020%29