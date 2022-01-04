|description= Dr Moris Bekezela Mpofu is the former Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Mining Company (ZCDC) chief executive officer. Mpofu was appointed acting ZIMRA Commissioner-General with effect from 1 January 2022 until 30 April 2022.

Investigations later revealed that Hussein had been blacklisted under the Kimberley Process Certification Scheme after being convicted by an Indian court of smuggling 3 605,73 carats of Zimbabwean rough diamonds in 2008. The rough semi-polished and polished diamonds were confiscated by the Government of India. Hussein and his accomplice Yousef Osseily were found guilty and were each sentenced to four years in jail, which they served. Mpofu was arrested in May 2019 after the information was unearthed.<ref name=" Herald ">Nyore Madzianike, [https://www.herald.co.zw/ex-zcdc-boss-freed/ Ex-ZCDC boss freed], ''The Herald'', Published: January 7, 2020, Retrieved: January 4, 2022</ref><ref name="RP">Mathew Nyaungwa, [https://www.rough-polished.com/en/news/116146.html Former ZCDC CEO off the hook as State fails to get tangible evidence], ''Rough Polished'', Published: January 9, 2020, Retrieved: January 4, 2022</ref>

He was said to have bought the diamonds on behalf of a company called Diamond Cut.

Background

Wife & Children

Moris Bekezela Mpofu is married to Nonhlanhla and they have 3 sons.[1]

Education

He holds a BSc in Economics from the University of Zimbabwe (1990), an MSc in International Economics, Banking and Finance from the University of Wales (UK) and a PhD in Business Administration from Washington International University. Moris Mpofu holds an Honorary Doctorate of Business Administration (DBA) from the Commonwealth University, a Master Class Certificate in Business Management and Leadership from London Graduate School, as well as an Executive Certificate in Mining Value Chain Management from the Zimbabwe School of Mines. Dr Moris Bekezela Mpofu holds an International Executive Development Programme Certificate from the University of Witwatersrand and an International Executive Development Programme Certificate from London Business School.[1]





Career

Mpofu is the former Chief Executive Officer of the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC). He joined ZCDC on 1 March 2017 on secondment from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) where he was Director, Exchange Control. At ZCDC, Mpofu was instrumental in the crafting and implementation of ZCDC’s Diamond Mining Business Model which has brought organizational stability, business growth and mining sustainability. Under his leadership, ZCDC enhanced investment in the diamond sector and laid a firm foundation to become a billion-dollar business by 2022.

He had over 26 years of multi-sectoral experience and expertise in the RBZ as an economist and in exchange control in the facilitation, monitoring, administration and accounting of the country’s foreign exchange transactions (exports, imports, capital and financial).

In 2005, Dr Moris Mpofu championed the establishment of Homelink (Pvt) Ltd (a subsidiary of RBZ) and became its first Chief Executive Officer. He also served as the Homelink Board Chairman (2014-2016). Dr Mpofu was also instrumental in the establishment of the Bio-diesel Company of Zimbabwe in Mt Hamden, and also became Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Dr Moris Bekezela Mpofu has served as Non-Executive Director in Cairns Holdings (Pvt) Ltd, Tuli Coal, Zimbabwe Mining Development Corporation (ZMDC), Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ) and ZimTrade. He served as National Chairman of the Gold Mobilisation Technical Committee.

From 2010-2015, Mpofu was Chairman of the Technical Team and Chief Negotiator on the Master Loan Facility with China EximBank and conducted an intensive due diligence exercise of the diamond sector to securitize borrowing by the Government.[1]

On 4 January 2022, the ZIMRA Board announced the appointment of Board Member, Dr Moris Bekezela Mpofu, as Acting Commissioner-General with effect from 1 January 2022 until 30 April 2022. Mpofu’s appointment was in terms of section 17 (4) (b) of the Public Entities Corporate Governance Act [Chapter 10:31].[2]

Criminal Abuse of Office Charges

On 6 January 2020, the State withdrew charges against Morris Bekezela Mpofu before plea after it failed to gather evidence that warrants his prosecution.

Mpofu was facing criminal abuse of office charges after he allegedly recommended an ex-convict diamond dealer Robal Hussein to trade in diamonds with the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ).

The State, led by Ms Venerandah Munyoro, said the police would summon Mpofu back to court in the event that they gathered evidence that warrants his prosecution.

Mpofu was arrested after he reportedly recommended Robal Hussein to be allowed to buy diamonds from MMCZ on March 19 2019. After the recommendation, Hussein attended a diamonds tender at MMCZ on March 26, 2019, and bought three diamond parcels weighing 358,58 carats for US$258 224.

Awards

Mpofu has received a number of accolades for leadership excellence in his role as CEO of ZCDC from leading industry bodies such as the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC), Megafest Awards, Zimbabwe Leadership Awards, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Network and Buy Zimbabwe Campaign. ZCDC has also received various accolades for operational excellence and Corporate Social Investment under Dr Moris Mpofu’s leadership. Moris Bekezela Mpofu was awarded the Best CEO in Sustainable Mining Industry for 2019 by the London based European Business Magazine while ZCDC was awarded the Corporate Governance Principles Best Sustainable Mining Company 2019 by the same institution.[1]