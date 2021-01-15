Difference between revisions of "Morton Malianga"
Latest revision as of 09:25, 15 January 2021
|Morton Malianga
|Born
|Morton Malianga
Umtali
|Died
|January 15, 2021(aged 90)
|Occupation
|Parent(s)
|Father: Paul Malianga
|Relatives
|Washington Malianga (deceased)
Morton Malianga was a Zimbabwean nationalist who participated in the Second Chimurenga. He played key roles in the founding of political parties in the 1960s.
Background
Morton was born at Old Umtali Mission on 8 June 1930. His father was a teacher and evangelist and at one time the editor of the Methodist Church paper called Umbowo. He went to St Francis Xavier College, Kutama for his primary education and finished in 1947. Later he went to Khaiso Secondary School, Adams College and Ohlange Institute in South Africa. He attained his Matriculation Certificate in 1953. After leaving school he worked as a clerk in a department store in South Africa, and in 1955 was promoted to manager. In 1957 he obtained a professional certificate in accountancy, ASCA (SA).[1]
Political Career
He returned to Zimbabwe 1957 after having been involved with the South African ANC. He became a teacher in Highfields. In 1958 he joined the ANC. In 1959 he left teaching to dedicate his time to politics after the arrest of many nationalist leaders in February 1959, among them Maurice Nyagumbo.
After the arrests, consultations were made amoung those who were outside leading to the formation of the National Democratic Party (NDP) in 1960. Malianga became its Vice President at its first congress in November 1960 and he held this position until 1961. He was Secretary for Public Affairs in ZAPU 1962.[2] He was a leading figure in the opposition against Joshua Nkomo and formation of ZANU in 1963, becoming its Cario representative and, in 1964, its Secretary for Youth and Culture.
Malianga was detained from 1964 to 1974.
He was in the executive of the umbrella ANC in 1974 and National Chairman of UANC. He was one of Abel Muzorewa's delegates at Geneva conference but eventually left UANC.[2]
After Zimbabwe's independence, he participated in the 1985 Parliamentary Election and won the Mutare West Member of Parliament seat for Zanu-PF.
His brother Washington Malianga also participated in the Second Chimurenga.
Death
Malianga died on 15 January 2021. While it was not clear what the cause of death was, a publication Tell Zimbabwe reported that Malianga had died from Covid-19.[3] The cause of death is yet to be confirmed.
References
- ↑ MOTON DIZZY PAUL MALIANGA, Colonial Relic, Retrieved: 9 Nov 2017
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 Maurice Nyagumbo, With the People. Published 1980.
- ↑ Tell Zimbabwe, Twitter, Published: January 15, 2021, Retrieved: January 15, 2021