Difference between revisions of "Moses Chihobvu"

Moses Chihobvu is the Commissioner-General of the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS). He was promoted after the retirement of Paradzai Zimondi.

Education

He is a holder of a Master of Science in Strategic Management and a BSC (Hon) degree in Management and Entrepreneurial Studies among several other qualifications.

Chihobvu is also a holder of a Diploma in Combined Strategic Intelligence from the United States.

Career

Chihobvu was seconded to ZPCS from the Zimbabwe National Army in 1999 and appointed personal staff officer to the commissioner of prisons.

He has served as Chief Staff Officer Security and Protocol, Assistant Commissioner Security and Protocol, Senior Assistant Commissioner Rehabilitation and Officer Commanding Manicaland Region, before becoming Deputy Commissioner-General with the responsibility of correctional services.