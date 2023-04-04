Moses H. Chinhengo is a former Zimbabwean judge.

At the end of March 2023, Zimbabwean judges Rita Makarau and Moses Chinhengo were appointed to serve on the Namibian Supreme Court and High Court, respectively.

Rita Makarau, formerly Judge-President of the (Zimbabwe) High Court and chairperson of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, was appointed acting Judge of the (Namibia) Supreme Court from 1 April 2023 to 31 March 2024.

Moses Chinhengo served as an acting judge of Namibia’s Supreme Court in 2021. He was also a retired justice of the High Court of Botswana and Zimbabwe, and was serving as an acting Justice for Court of Appeal in Lesotho. He was appointed as an acting Judge of the High Court for the period 18 September 2023 to 31 December 2023.

