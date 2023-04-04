'''Moses Chinhengo''' served as an acting judge of Namibia’s Supreme Court in '''2021'''. He was also a retired justice of the High Court of Botswana and Zimbabwe, and was serving as an acting Justice for Court of Appeal in Lesotho. He was appointed as an acting Judge of the High Court for the period '''18 September 2023''' to '''31 December 2023'''.

[[Rita Makarau]], formerly Judge-President of the (Zimbabwe) High Court and chairperson of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, was appointed acting Judge of the (Namibia) Supreme Court from '''1 April 2023''' to '''31 March 2024'''.

In '''1987''', he led the Zimbabwe Delegation to a Conference on the Law of the Sea and the Preparatory Conference for the Sea-bed.

In '''1983''', he was appointed head of the Department of Parliamentary Affairs and also to the promoted Justice Department. Prior to becoming a judge he worked as a practising lawyer for several years. From '''1983''' to '''1989''' he held the position of Chief Legal Officer at the [[ Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs| Ministry of Justice]] in Zimbabwe.

At Independence, '''1980''', he was appointed Undersecretary at the Ministry of Justice and Foreign Affairs, a post he held until '''1982'''.

Moses H. Chinhengo is a former Zimbabwean judge.

Personal Details

Born: Moses Chinhengo Hungwe, 29 October 1955, Masvingo Province.



School / Education

Tertiary: Bachelor of Law Hons degree University of Zimbabwe,



During his studies he worked for Munich Re in Johannesburg and was politically active during the Second Chimurenga.

Service / Career

Moses Chinhengo had 16 years judicial experience acquired as a Judge of the High Courts of Zimbabwe and of Botswana.

At the end of March 2023, Zimbabwean judges Rita Makarau and Moses Chinhengo were appointed to serve on the Namibian Supreme Court and High Court, respectively.

Events

Further Reading