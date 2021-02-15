Difference between revisions of "Moses Griffiths Mpofu"

Moses Griffiths Mpofu was a Zimbabwean former senior police officer. Before his retirement, Mpofu had served as ZRP Deputy Commissioner. He died on 12 February 2021 after a long illness.

He crossed the border to Zambia under the ZIPRA banner in 1975 and received military training at Mwembeshi, Zambia, and later Mgagao and Morogoro in Tanzania. His Chimurenga nom de guerre Matswata Witness Mhlanga.

After training, he was deployed in Zambia under the ZAPU intelligence wing, National Security Order, a counter agency against Rhodesian forces. Mpofu underwent various police command related courses between 1978 and 1979 at Novocherkassk Advanced Police Academy under the United Soviet Social Republic (USSR).

Career

On attainment of Zimbabwe's independence, Mpofu joined the Zimbabwe Republic Police in 1981 as a patrol officer and was posted to ZRP Mphoengs after training. He served at various stations across the country including Mayobodo, Fort Rixon, Esigodini, Gwanda, Bulawayo Central and Harare Province.



