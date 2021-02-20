Difference between revisions of "Moses Griffiths Mpofu"

Mpofu went to Nsezi Primary, Tsholotsho and completed his secondary education at Thegwani High School in 1974.

'''Moses Griffiths Mpofu''' was a [[Zimbabwean]] former senior police officer. Before his retirement, Mpofu had served as [[ZRP]] Deputy Commissioner. He died on 12 February 2021 after a long illness.

Background and Education

Mpofu was born in August 1954 and went to Nsezi Primary, Tsholotsho and completed his secondary education at Thegwani High School in 1974.

He crossed the border to Zambia under the ZIPRA banner in 1975 and received military training at Mwembeshi, Zambia, and later Mgagao and Morogoro in Tanzania. His Chimurenga nom de guerre Matswata Witness Mhlanga.

After training, he was deployed in Zambia under the ZAPU intelligence wing, National Security Order, a counter agency against Rhodesian forces. Mpofu underwent various police command related courses between 1978 and 1979 at Novocherkassk Advanced Police Academy under the United Soviet Social Republic (USSR).

Career

On attainment of Zimbabwe's independence, Mpofu joined the Zimbabwe Republic Police in 1981 as a patrol officer and was posted to ZRP Mphoengs after training. He served at various stations across the country including Mayobodo, Fort Rixon, Esigodini, Gwanda, Bulawayo Central and Harare Province.

Mpofu rose through the ranks to the rank of Deputy Commissioner in 1999 a rank which he held until his retirement in December 2003. He retired from the police on December 31, 2004, on medical grounds after suffering from dementia cerebrovascular following an accident he was involved in, in 2003, which affected his cognitive function and memory. According to court documents, Mpofu was at some point admitted to Ingutsheni Hospital with a mental disturbance.[1]

Controversies

In 2014 Mpofu was taken to court by the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing for reportedly refusing to vacate a house along Eversham Road, Southwold allocated to him when he was still in office.

An initial application for eviction was made in January 2012 through the Civil Division of the Attorney General’s Office represented by the then Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Housing and Social Amenities, David Munyoro.

It was alleged that Mpofu was not paying rentals and when legal proceedings were instituted against him he owed more than $4,000. In his opposing affidavit, Mpofu stated that the house was offered to him in 2001 for him to buy and could have vacated it in April 2006 had he finished building his own house.

The ministry had obtained an eviction order on January 9, 2013, ordering Mpofu and his family out of the house within two days, with the Messenger of Court being empowered to use minimum force to evict him.

He, however, challenged the eviction hence the case dragged in court. At some point Mpofu asked for an extension of about six months before he could be evicted, saying he was still building his own house, despite earlier claims that he had no other house.

The case was supposed to be heard in December 2013 at the Civil Court but was struck off the roll as both parties defaulted, thereby leaving the decade year-long battle unresolved.[1]

Death

Moses Griffiths Mpofu died on 12 February 2021 at United Bulawayo Hospital, Bulawayo after a long illness. The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirmed his death on 15 February 2021 via a statement released on Twitter. He was buried at the National Heroes Acre on 20 February 2021.