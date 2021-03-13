Difference between revisions of "Moses January Banda"

Moses January Banda alisa Farai Mashiri is Zimbabwe's most-sought-after fraudster on the Serious Fraud list.

Crimes

In 2014 he was suspected to be operating in Messina and Beitbridge after fleeing from the police in Harare late 2013.

By 2014 he was wanted in connection with over 10 cases of fraud mainly involving cybercrime. Police believe that he has pounced on over 30 victims in Zimbabwe since 2008. After duping an unsuspecting victim, Banda usually walks away with amounts ranging between US$20 000 and US$50 000.

Banda has also conned several people by pretending to sell residential stands. Armed with fake identity particulars, Banda uses his same tactics and over the years he has been targeting unsuspecting victims in both South Africa and Zimbabwe, particularly in the Matabeleland and Bulawayo provinces.[1]

In one case in 2016, businessman Tendai Ishe Taruvinga, who is into commodity broking, was reportedly duped of nearly US$100 000 by suspected con-artists, including Banda in a botched stationery deal.

Four alleged accomplices — Thandiwe Catherine Chisoro, Tafadzwa Mazhazhate, Sunungurai Chinhango and Stanely Nyamasoka — were arrested and appeared in court facing fraud charges, but as usual, Banda was missing.

Taruvinga, who at the time was the owner of Razar Communications, was looking for stationery, spices and gases from off-shore companies and was referred to Farai Mashiri, allegedly alias Moses Banda, who said he was based in South Africa and so Taruvinga said he would pay in South Africa.[2]

In 2021, Banda was listed as the mastermind behind the TM Pick n Pay $22 Million Email Heist.[3]