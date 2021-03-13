Difference between revisions of "Moses January Banda"

In 2021, Banda was listed as the mastermind behind the [[TM Pick n Pay $22 Million Email Heist]].<ref name="H">Fidelis Munyoro, [https://www.herald.co.zw/hackers-fleece-supermarket-of-22m/ Hackers fleece supermarket of $22m], ''The Herald'', Published: March 11, 2021, Retrieved: March 13, 2021</ref>

Moses January Banda alisa Farai Mashiri is Zimbabwe's most-sought-after fraudster on the Serious Fraud list.

Crimes

In 2014 he was suspected to be operating in Messina and Beitbridge after fleeing from the police in Harare late 2013.

By 2014 he was wanted in connection with over 10 cases of fraud mainly involving cybercrime. Police believe that he has pounced on over 30 victims in Zimbabwe since 2008. After duping an unsuspecting victim, Banda usually walks away with amounts ranging between US$20 000 and US$50 000.

Banda has also conned several people by pretending to sell residential stands. Armed with fake identity particulars, Banda uses his same tactics and over the years he has been targeting unsuspecting victims in both South Africa and Zimbabwe, particularly in the Matabeleland and Bulawayo provinces.[1]

In one case in 2016, businessman Tendai Ishe Taruvinga, who is into commodity broking, was reportedly duped of nearly US$100 000 by suspected con-artists, including Banda in a botched stationery deal.

Four alleged accomplices — Thandiwe Catherine Chisoro, Tafadzwa Mazhazhate, Sunungurai Chinhango and Stanely Nyamasoka — were arrested and appeared in court facing fraud charges, but as usual, Banda was missing.

Taruvinga, who at the time was the owner of Razar Communications, was looking for stationery, spices and gases from off-shore companies and was referred to Farai Mashiri, allegedly alias Moses Banda, who said he was based in South Africa and so Taruvinga said he would pay in South Africa.[2]

Banda is said to have told Taruvinga that he could also deliver the commodities to Zimbabwe from South Africa before referring to Thandiwe Chisoro.

Thandiwe is also alleged to have told Taruvinga that he would receive proof of payment from Banda who was in South Africa.

Banda is said to have sent Taruvinga fake payment vouchers as proof of payment for the spices and said the spices were en-route to Zimbabwe.

Armed with the fake proof of payment, Thandiwe is alleged to have approached Taruvinga at his offices and collected US$30 000 as payment for the delivery of the spices.

On January 3 2017, Taruvinga is also said to have requested the supplies of gas from Banda.

The court heard that on the same day, Mashiri forwarded another fake proof of payment to Taruvinga purporting that he had paid for the product. On the same day, Thandiwe is said to have approached Taruvinga at his offices and collected US$30 000.

On January 4 Mashiri forwarded another fake proof of payment purporting that he paid for stationery worth US$33 000 on behalf of Taruvinga. He also indicated that the stationery was en-route to Zimbabwe.

Thandiwe is also said to have approached Taruvinga at his offices with the intention to collect US$33 000 which they said had been paid for stationery.

But Taruvinga paid part of the money and asked her to return on January 9 2017 to collect the balance. Taruvinga did not receive all the products he had paid for on agreed dates which raised his suspicion.

On January 9 2017 Thandiwe approached Taruvinga with the intention to collect the remaining US$14 500 but was arrested after she failed to account for the products and the money.

Thandiwe is said to have implicated Mazhazhate, Chinhango and Nyamasoka.[3]

In 2021, Banda was listed as the mastermind behind the TM Pick n Pay $22 Million Email Heist.[4]