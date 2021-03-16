Moses Julius Juma is a former Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) acting chief executive officer. In March there were reports he was on the run after losing a High Court appeal against his conviction for abuse of office.

=Arrest and Conviction

Juma was first arrested in 2016 for abuse office but was released after former Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko stormed Avondale Police Station and demanded his release.

He was rearrested in 2018 and sentenced to 30 months in prison and was expected to serve two years in jail with six months being suspended for good behaviour. Juma was arrested for handpicking a tax consultancy company for a contract worth US$500 000 without going to tender.

Juma approached the High Court appealing against his conviction and was granted $5 000 bail.

However, the high court upheld his sentence.

In a statement on 14 March 2021, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission ZACC said Juma has gone on the run. A statement posted by ZACC read:

"Moses Julius Juma former Zinara acting chief executive officer is a fugitive from justice. He was convicted and sentenced form criminal abuse of duty at the Rotten Row Magistrate Court. However, he appealed at the High Court against his conviction and sentence. He lost his appeal and has to serve his sentence. Anyone with information on his whereabouts to advise the ZACC on the following WhatsApp number 0719529483 or tipoff line 0242307065-7 0r 02422369602/5/8/14."

