'''Moses Masiyiwa''' is the only son of [[Zimbabwean]] businessman [[Strive Masiyiwa]] and his wife [[Tsitsi Masiyiwa]].
==Education==
|Moses Masiyiwa
|Known for
|Being Strive Masiyiwa's only son
|Parents
|Website
|twitter
Moses Masiyiwa is the only son of Zimbabwean businessman Strive Masiyiwa and his wife Tsitsi Masiyiwa.
Background
Siblings
Education
Moses Masiyiwa attended ACS Cobham International School and Mazowe High School.[1]
References
