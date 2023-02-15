Difference between revisions of "Moses Masiyiwa"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m (→Education)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 109:
|Line 109:
}}
}}
|−
[[Category:
|+
[[Category:Diaspora]]
Latest revision as of 13:39, 15 February 2023
|Moses Masiyiwa
|Known for
|Being Strive Masiyiwa's only son
|Parents
|Website
|twitter
Moses Masiyiwa is the only son of Zimbabwean businessman Strive Masiyiwa and his wife Tsitsi Masiyiwa.
Background
Siblings
Education
Moses Masiyiwa attended ACS Cobham International School and Mazowe High School.[1]
References
- ↑ Moses Masiyiwa, LinkedIn, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: April 6, 2022