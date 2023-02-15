Pindula

Moses Masiyiwa
Moses Masiyiwa Biography
Known forBeing Strive Masiyiwa's only son
Parents
Websitetwitter.com/vimbaimasiyiwa

Moses Masiyiwa is the only son of Zimbabwean businessman Strive Masiyiwa and his wife Tsitsi Masiyiwa.

Background

Siblings

Education

Moses Masiyiwa attended ACS Cobham International School and Mazowe High School.[1]

References

  1. Moses Masiyiwa, LinkedIn, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: April 6, 2022
