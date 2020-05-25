Difference between revisions of "Moses Mujaji"

In July 2018, Moses Mujaji was elected to Ward 3 Mutare RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 3175 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 3 Mutare RDC with 3175 votes, beating Charles Mauchaza of MDC-Alliance with 1171 votes Handisen Seera, independent with 861 votes, Tobias Kwenda, independent with 172 votes, Godfrey Vheremu, independent with 68 votes and Michael Runzinde of PRC with 53 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

