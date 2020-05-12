Difference between revisions of "Moses Mutandavari"

In '''July 2018''', ''' Moses Mutandavari''' was elected to Ward 9 [[Zaka RDC]], for Zanu-PF, with 1582 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 9 Zaka RDC with 1582 votes, beating Margaret Nyika of MDC-Alliance with 307 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

