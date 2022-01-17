Moses Jackson Mvenge was an early nationalist, elected to the House of Assembly in 1980.

Personal Details

Born: 7 August 1943, Rusape.

Marriage: Divorced, with two children.



School / Education

Educated in commerce, accounting and English.



Service / Career

Bookkeeper.

NDP Youth Secretary, Sakubva branch.

District Secretary, ZAPU, Umtali (Mutare).

Zanu Provincial official, Manicaland Province.

Detained - Wha Wha, Sikombela, Salisbury Maximum Security, 1962 and 1964 to 1968.

1980 - elected House of Assembly, Zanu PF, Mashonaland East.

Deputy Minister Trade and Commerce. See Zimbabwe Cabinet 1980 [1]



Events

