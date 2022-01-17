Difference between revisions of "Moses Mvenge"
Moses Jackson Mvenge was an early nationalist, elected to the House of Assembly in 1980.
Personal Details
Born: 7 August 1943, Rusape.
Marriage: Divorced, with two children.
School / Education
Educated in commerce, accounting and English.
Service / Career
Bookkeeper.
NDP Youth Secretary, Sakubva branch.
District Secretary, ZAPU, Umtali (Mutare).
Zanu Provincial official, Manicaland Province.
Detained - Wha Wha, Sikombela, Salisbury Maximum Security, 1962 and 1964 to 1968.
1980 - elected House of Assembly, Zanu PF, Mashonaland East.
Deputy Minister Trade and Commerce. See Zimbabwe Cabinet 1980 [1]
