[[File:Moses Tembe .png|thumb|Moses Tembe]] '''Moses Tembe ''' is an award-winning South African businessman and the father of the late [[Nelli Tembe]].

Moses Tembe

Background

Children

Nellie Tembe

Net Worth

Moses Tembe's actual or estimated net worth is unknown at the moment.

Businesses

No information could be found on Moses Tembe's businesses.

Education

Moses attained a BA degree from UNISA, majoring in Public Administration and Political Science. He later completed a course in Financial Management under the auspices of the University of Cape Town.[1]

Career

Moses Tembe spearheaded several major developments in Kwa-Zulu Natal, including the development of the Point Waterfront, Suncoast, Richards Bay Eco Junction, industrial operations such as Geochem, Elgin Brown and Hamer and retail enterprises.

Moses Tembe has also held the following posts:

Secretary-General of Inyanda (KZN NAFCOC)

President of the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Vice-Chairman KZN Business Initiative

Chairman of the eThekwini Community Foundation and member of the Board of Durban Infrastructure Development Trust.

He has served on the boards of various JSE listed companies, including the Mr. Price Group, Santova and Beige Holdings.

Tembe currently serves as Deputy Chair of Phumelela Gaming and is a Director of the Durban International Conference Centre. Moses Tembe is also the Co-Chairman of KZN Growth Coalition and Economic Council. He is the director of Mazibuye Investments.[1]





References