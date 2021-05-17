Tembe started off by owning several butcheries in the Durban townships back in the ’80s. He was very successful in this space and ended up expanding his business to other parts of the city.<ref name="SW"/>

Moses Tembe

Moses Tembe is an award-winning South African businessman and the father of the late Nelli Tembe.

Background

Tembe was born in the rural village of Jozini in northern KwaZulu-Natal. He spent most of his time living in Durban’s Umlazi township.[1]

First Marriage

Moses Tembe was married to Lulu Tembe. The two had three children together.[2]

Wife

Ntandoyesizwe Zulu

After Lulu Tembe's death, Moses Tembe married the daughter of the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini, Princess Ntandoyesizwe. The pair created a blended family with their children.[2]

Children

Zamatonga, Mbali, Nosipho, Nellie Tembe and Vukile Tembe

Net Worth

Moses Tembe's actual or estimated net worth is unknown at the moment.

Businesses

Moses Tembe owns several filling stations, shipping companies and fast-food outlets.[1]

Education

Moses attained a BA degree from UNISA, majoring in Public Administration and Political Science. He later completed a course in Financial Management under the auspices of the University of Cape Town.[3]

Career

Moses Tembe spearheaded several major developments in Kwa-Zulu Natal, including the development of the Point Waterfront, Suncoast, Richards Bay Eco Junction, industrial operations such as Geochem, Elgin Brown and Hamer and retail enterprises.

Moses Tembe has also held the following posts:

Secretary-General of Inyanda (KZN NAFCOC)

President of the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Vice-Chairman KZN Business Initiative

Chairman of the eThekwini Community Foundation and member of the Board of Durban Infrastructure Development Trust.

He has served on the boards of various JSE listed companies, including the Mr. Price Group, Santova and Beige Holdings.

Tembe currently serves as Deputy Chair of Phumelela Gaming and is a Director of the Durban International Conference Centre. Moses Tembe is also the Co-Chairman of KZN Growth Coalition and Economic Council. He is the director of Mazibuye Investments.[3]

Tembe started off by owning several butcheries in the Durban townships back in the ’80s. He was very successful in this space and ended up expanding his business to other parts of the city.[1]