Tembe started off by owning several butcheries in the Durban townships back in the ’80s. He was very successful in this space and ended up expanding his business to other parts of the city.<ref name="SW"/>

Tembe currently serves as Deputy Chair of Phumelela Gaming and is a Director of the Durban International Conference Centre. Moses Tembe is also the Co-Chairman of KZN Growth Coalition and Economic Council. He is the director of Mazibuye Investments.<ref name="M"/>

He has served on the boards of various JSE listed companies, including the Mr. Price Group, Santova and Beige Holdings.

*Chairman of the eThekwini Community Foundation and member of the Board of Durban Infrastructure Development Trust .

*President of the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry

''' Moses Tembe ''''s actual or estimated net worth is unknown at the moment.

Moses Tembe has also held the following posts:

'''Tembe''' currently serves as Deputy Chair of Phumelela Gaming and is a Director of the Durban International Conference Centre. Moses Tembe is also the Co - Chairman of KZN Growth Coalition and Economic Council. He is the director of Mazibuye Investments . <ref name="M"/>

Moses Tembe spearheaded several major developments in Kwa - Zulu Natal, including the development of the Point Waterfront, Suncoast, Richards Bay Eco Junction, industrial operations such as Geochem, Elgin Brown and Hamer and retail enterprises .

He has served on the boards of various JSE listed companies, including the Mr. Price Group, Santova and Beige Holdings.

* Chairman of the eThekwini Community Foundation and member of the Board of Durban Infrastructure Development Trust .

* President of the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry

He also held the following posts:

Moses attained a BA degree from UNISA, majoring in Public Administration and Political Science. He later completed a course in Financial Management under the auspices of the University of Cape Town . <ref name="M">[https://www.mazibuyeinvestments.com/moses-tembe/ Moses Tembe], ''Mazibuye Investiments'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: April 16, 2021</ref>

'''Moses Tembe''' spearheaded several major developments in Kwa-Zulu Natal, including the development of the Point Waterfront, Suncoast, Richards Bay Eco Junction, industrial operations such as Geochem, Elgin Brown and Hamer and retail enterprises.

''' Tembe ''' started off by owning several butcheries in the Durban townships back in the ’80s. He was very successful in this space and ended up expanding his business to other parts of the city . <ref name="SW"/>

Later completed a course in Financial Management under the auspices of the University of Cape Town. <ref name="M">[https://www.mazibuyeinvestments.com/moses-tembe/ Moses Tembe], ''Mazibuye Investiments'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: April 16, 2021</ref>

A story was published quoting a letter the '''Tembe''' family wrote to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in '''2022''' alleging that [[AKA]] killed [[Nelli Tembe|Anele]]. She reportedly died after jumping off the Pepperclub Hotel balcony in Cape Town, where they were staying. The '''Tembe''' family believe the rapper pushed or threw her from the balcony of the hotel room. The ''' Tembe '' 's also believe that Forbes did not attend to [[Nelli Tembe|Anele]], who was alive for 20 minutes after she hit the ground, but instead cleaned the hotel room of blood and then allegedly went on to party with his friends. <ref name=" AKA’s family blue-ticks tycoon Moses Tembe as tension simmers"> [https://sundayworld . co.za/news/akas-family-blue-ticks-tycoon-moses-tembe-as-tension-simmers/ AKA’s family blue-ticks tycoon Moses Tembe as tension simmers], Sunday World, Published: 19 February 2023, Retrieved: 23 February 2023''</ref>

Moses Tembe's actual or estimated net worth is unknown at the moment .

[[AKA]]'s family ignored his deceased fiancée’s father '''Moses Tembe'''’s request to attend the award-winning muso’s funeral amid mounting tensions between the two families. [[AKA]], who was dating Nadia Nakai after breaking up with media personality Bonang Matheba and the mother of his child DJ Zinhle, was shot and killed outside Wish restaurant in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. '''Moses Tembe''', was the father of [[AKA]]’s late fiancée [[Nelli Tembe|Anele “Nellie” Tembe]].

After Lulu Tembe's death, Moses Tembe married the daughter of the late Zulu [[King Goodwill Zwelithini]], Princess Ntandoyesizwe. The pair created a blended family with their children.<ref name="TS"/>

After Lulu Tembe's death, Moses Tembe married the daughter of the late Zulu [[King Goodwill Zwelithini]], Princess Ntandoyesizwe. The pair created a blended family with their children.<ref name="TS"/>

Moses Tembe was married to Lulu Tembe. The two had three children together.<ref name="TS">Alicia Naidoo, [https://www.thesouthafrican.com/lifestyle/celeb-news/nelli-tembes-brother-clears-the-air-on-suicide-speculation/ Nelli Tembe’s brother clears the air on ‘suicide’ speculation], ''The South African'', Published: April 26, 2021, Retrieved: April 30, 2021</ref>

Moses Tembe was married to Lulu Tembe. The two had three children together.<ref name="TS">Alicia Naidoo, [https://www.thesouthafrican.com/lifestyle/celeb-news/nelli-tembes-brother-clears-the-air-on-suicide-speculation/ Nelli Tembe’s brother clears the air on ‘suicide’ speculation], ''The South African'', Published: April 26, 2021, Retrieved: April 30, 2021</ref>

Tembe was born in the rural village of Jozini in northern KwaZulu-Natal. He spent most of his time living in Durban’s Umlazi township.<ref name="SW">Sandile Motha, [https://sundayworld.co.za/breaking-news/how-the-zulu-royal-blood-runs-in-the-tembe-household/ How the Zulu royal blood runs in the Tembe household], ''Sunday World'', Published: May 17, 2021, Retrieved: May 17, 2021</ref>

Tembe was born in the rural village of Jozini in northern KwaZulu-Natal. He spent most of his time living in Durban’s Umlazi township.<ref name="SW">Sandile Motha, [https://sundayworld.co.za/breaking-news/how-the-zulu-royal-blood-runs-in-the-tembe-household/ How the Zulu royal blood runs in the Tembe household], ''Sunday World'', Published: May 17, 2021, Retrieved: May 17, 2021</ref>

Moses Tembe

Moses Tembe is an award-winning South African businessman and the father of the late Nelli Tembe.

Background

Tembe was born in the rural village of Jozini in northern KwaZulu-Natal. He spent most of his time living in Durban’s Umlazi township.[1]

First Marriage

Moses Tembe was married to Lulu Tembe. The two had three children together.[2]

Wife

Ntandoyesizwe Zulu After Lulu Tembe's death, Moses Tembe married the daughter of the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini, Princess Ntandoyesizwe. The pair created a blended family with their children.[2]

Children

Zamatonga, Mbali, Nosipho, Nellie Tembe and Vukile Tembe

AKA's family ignored his deceased fiancée’s father Moses Tembe’s request to attend the award-winning muso’s funeral amid mounting tensions between the two families. AKA, who was dating Nadia Nakai after breaking up with media personality Bonang Matheba and the mother of his child DJ Zinhle, was shot and killed outside Wish restaurant in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. Moses Tembe, was the father of AKA’s late fiancée Anele “Nellie” Tembe.

A story was published quoting a letter the Tembe family wrote to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in 2022 alleging that AKA killed Anele. She reportedly died after jumping off the Pepperclub Hotel balcony in Cape Town, where they were staying. The Tembe family believe the rapper pushed or threw her from the balcony of the hotel room. The Tembes also believe that Forbes did not attend to Anele, who was alive for 20 minutes after she hit the ground, but instead cleaned the hotel room of blood and then allegedly went on to party with his friends. [3]

School / Education

Tertiary: BA degree from UNISA, majoring in Public Administration and Political Science.

Later completed a course in Financial Management under the auspices of the University of Cape Town. [4]

Service/Career

Tembe started off by owning several butcheries in the Durban townships back in the ’80s. He was very successful in this space and ended up expanding his business to other parts of the city. [1]

Moses Tembe spearheaded several major developments in Kwa-Zulu Natal, including the development of the Point Waterfront, Suncoast, Richards Bay Eco Junction, industrial operations such as Geochem, Elgin Brown and Hamer and retail enterprises.

He also held the following posts:

Secretary-General of Inyanda (KZN NAFCOC)

President of the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Vice-Chairman KZN Business Initiative

Chairman of the eThekwini Community Foundation and member of the Board of Durban Infrastructure Development Trust.

He has served on the boards of various JSE listed companies, including the Mr. Price Group, Santova and Beige Holdings.

Tembe currently serves as Deputy Chair of Phumelela Gaming and is a Director of the Durban International Conference Centre. Moses Tembe is also the Co-Chairman of KZN Growth Coalition and Economic Council. He is the director of Mazibuye Investments.[4]

Events

Net Worth

Moses Tembe's actual or estimated net worth is unknown at the moment.

Businesses

Moses Tembe owns several filling stations, shipping companies and fast-food outlets.[1]







