Difference between revisions of "Mosi-Oa-Tunya High School"

Mosi-Oa-Tunya High School is in Victoria Falls, Matabeleland North Province.

Location

Address: 18th St, Intundla, Chinotimba Township, P.O. Box 176, Victoria Falls.

Telephone: 078 266 8905, 013 46079, 013-4679.

Cell:

Email:

Web:



History

School Grounds

Students / Teachers / Courses

Events

Associations

Other information

Further Reading

Sanitary Pack Distribution to Mosi-Oa-Tunya High School Girls, Victoria Falls, Children in the Wilderness, 16 October 2020, https://www.childreninthewilderness.com/sanitary-pack-distribution-to-mosi-oa-tunya-high-school-girls-victoria-falls/

At Mosi-Oa-Tunya High School in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, we had a very productive morning distributing Days for Girls sanitary packs to the senior classes.

Mosi-oa-Tunya High continues to shine, Sunday News, 21 August 2016, https://www.sundaynews.co.zw/mosi-oa-tunya-high-continues-to-shine/

Mosi-oa-Tunya has continued to shine under the tutelage headmaster Mr Roland Sibanda. Mr Sibanda (born 1974) joined the school as a Geography and Ndebele teacher in 1999, became Head of Department for both as well as HOD Guidance and Counselling department. Between 2007 and 2010 he was the school’s Senior Master, elevated to deputy headmaster in 2010 and substantive head in 2013.