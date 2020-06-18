Difference between revisions of "Mosi Oa Tunya Cigars"

Mosi Oa Tunya

Mosi-Oa-Tunya Cigars is a Zimbabwean company that has the first hand rolled cigar factory in Zimbabwe. The company was founded in 2019 by Shepherd Mafundikwa and Loy Veal.

Background

Founded in 2019, Mosi-Oa-Tunya Cigars embraces the myth and the legend of the mighty Victoria Falls, one of the seven wonders of the world on the border of Zimbabwe and Zambia. Mosi Oa Tunya is a women empowerment project with all women team of cigar rollers. They embrace the elevation of livelihoods recognizing that women play a pivotal role in the socio- economic growth at both micro and macro levels.[1]

The Cigars

Mosi Oa Tunya Cigars, Africa’s finest hand-rolled cigars are offered in three distinct flavorful blends- light, mild, and strong. The light flavor is available in mini cigars.

The Process

Farming - Dominican and Zimbabwean tobacco experts are combining skills to produce a quality cigar that combines tobacco leaf grown in Zimbabwe.

Curing - Mosi Oa Tunya Cigars use world class tobacco leaves naturally fermented and cured, a process that gives the distinct flavors.

Rolling & Packaging - Their cigar manufacturing process is very meticulous. To ensure consistency of high quality, each cigar is individually inspected by their Dominican maestro before it is packaged. Every cigar box leaving their warehouse guarantees the best quality and a memorable smoking experience.

